McNamara and Chatterion are Hornet Champions

Mike McNamara and Harry Chatterion are the 2019 Hornet Class Champions.
The Grimsby and Cleethorpes pair finished with a win in the final race to take the title by six points.
Toby Bardsley-Dale and Richard Nurse managed to hold off Mark and Paul Dell in the final race to claim second place by one point.
Dick Garry and Sam Woolner were fourth, Strangler and Pippa Rogers fifth, and Nigel Skudder and Keith Mills sixth.
The event took place at the Stone SC.
Hornet Nationals 2019 – Final Results after 10 races
1st 2109 MIKE McNAMARA and HARRY CHATTERTON – – 15 pts
2nd 2125 TOBY BARDSLEY-DALE and RICHARD NURSE – – 29 pts
3rd 2146 MARK DELL and PAUL DELL – – 30 pts
4th 2190 DICK GARRY and SAM WOOLNER – – 32 pts
5th 2132 STRANGLER and PIPPA ROGERS – – 39 pts
6th 2160 NIGEL SKUDDER and KEITH HILLS – – 42 pts
7th 2077 TIM COOMBE and JAMES BEER – – 47 pts
8th 2157 ALISTAIR McLAUGHLIN and MARK TAYLOR – – 57 pts
9th 2184 TERRY CURTIS and TERRY PALMER – – 60 pts
10th 2155 DUNCAN WEST and ELLIE HUTCHINGS – – 71 pts
11th 2115 JO POWELL and RICHARD ROBERTS – – 73 pts
12th 2188 CHRIS BOSHIER and MATT RAINBOW – – 85 pts
13th 2191 DAVID EDGE and MARTIN ARNISON – – 102 pts
14th 2182 KEVIN BURT and BARRY MILLER – – 104 pts
15th 2171 TOM GUY and ROBERT SMITH – – 112 pts
16th 2163 CHRIS BINES and DAVE GIBBONS – – 115 pts
17th 2178 LUCY PRIEST and ALEX ROGERS – – 121 pts
18th 2101 GARY HAYLETT and TRACEY HAYLETT – – 124 pts
19th 2142 ERIC STYLES and CATHERINE WESTBROOK – – 139 pts
20th 2150 MATT REEVES and PALOMA MEDINA – – 154 pts
21st 2192 ERIC MARCHBANKS and DAWN BARSLEY-DALE – – 178 pts
22nd 2140 RICHARD BARNES and IAN BULL – – 199 pts
23rd 2175 DAVE WOOD and FRAN WOOD – – 208 pts