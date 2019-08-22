Ready Steady Tokyo – Final Medal Race Day

Final day of Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing concludes in Enoshima with the five Medal Races fo the Radial, Laser, Finn and two 470 events.

After the fleets were held ashore to wait for the breeze to fill in, before racing was finally started for the Radial and women’s 470.

In the women’s 470, Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz of France won the medal race to confirm their gold, with Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre taking silver and Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland the bronze.

In the Finn class, racing was abandonded and the results are as Wednesdays finish. Gold to Zsombor Berecz from Hungary, silver to Nicholas Heiner of Holland and bronze for Giles Scott of Britain.

Racing was also later abandoned for the Radial, Laser and men’s 470, results as Wednesday’s finish.

Britain thus finished the final Tokyo test event with six medals – 3 silver and 3 bronze – fulfilling their UK Sport target of 3 to 6 medals.

The teams will remain in Enoshima, where they will be joined by other competitors for Round 1 of the 2020 Sailing World Cup, which begins on Sunday.

After these final Enoshima events the RYA Olympic Selection Committee will undoubtably be looking at their provisional Olympic selections with the possibility of announcing early firm selections in September.

This will be the last major event at the Olympic waters before the Tokyo Games in August 2020, but major class championships are taking place in Italy for the RS:X in September, and for the Finn, 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 down-under in New Zealand and Australia in December.

Podium Places – Thursday 22 Aug

470 Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race

Gold FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 38 pts

Silver GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 47 pts

Bronze POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 50 pts

Finn Men – Final Leaders after 10 races

Gold HUN Zsombor Berecz 24 pts

Silver NED Nicholas Heiner 47 pts

Bronze GBR Giles Scott 48 pts

470 Men – Final Leaders after 10 races

Gold AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 25 pts

Silver SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 27 pts

Bronze ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 28 pts

GBR

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 88 pts

Laser Men – Final Leaders after 10 races

Gold SWE Jesper Stalheim 60 pts

Silver AUS Tom Burton 63 pts

Bronze NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 65 pts

GBR

22nd GBR Elliot Hanson 161 pts

Radial Women – Final Leaders after 10 races

Gold BEL Emma Plasschaert 72 pts

Silver NED Marit Bouwmeester 79 pts

Bronze HUN Maria Erdi 82 pts

GBR

6th GBR Alison Young 106 pts

Final overall results available here

Related Post:

First Medal day at Ready Steady Tokyo