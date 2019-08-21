Ready Steady Tokyo – Medal Race Day 1

First medal race day with the Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX and the two RS:X deciding their podium places at Ready Steady Tokyo in Enoshima.

First up was the women’s 49erFX, and victory went to Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil with silver to Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen of Norway and bronze for Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

The British pair finished sixth in the medal race, which was won by Nass and Ronningen, with Grael and Kunze in third.

Provisional Leading results – Wednesday 21 Aug

49erFX Women – Final Leaders after medal race

Gold BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 57 pts

Silver NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 62 pts

Bronze GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 62 pts

