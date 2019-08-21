Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 4 Results

While the first medals were being decided, the Laser, Radial, Finn and the two 470 classes completed their fleet racing.

Thursday will see the second day of medal racing with British competitors in four of the finals.

In the women’s 470, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre are just one point off the leaders Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz of France, and have a ten point gap ahead of third placed Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar.

This will be a British – French race-off to decide the gold and silver, making sure that they avoid any clashes that allow Skrzypulec and Ogar into the party.

In the Finn, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary has only to go through the motions to secure the gold, leaving Holland’s Nicholas Heiner and Britain’s Giles Scott to scrap over the silver and bronze.

Alison Young (24,25) had a poor day and slips to sixth overall in the Radial event and out of medal contention. Emma Plasschaert of Belgium holds the lead, five points ahead of Marit Bouwmeester of Holland.

In the men’s 470, there looks to be a tight battle between the AUS, SWE and ESP crews for the medals. Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube are in eighth place and out of contention.

The Laser event looks to be wide open, with the top 5 competitors covered by just seven points. Jesper Stalheim of Sweden has the lead but will have a battle on his hands to take the gold.

Britain’s Elliot Hanson (25,20) had another tough day and finishes in 22nd overall.

Provisional Leading results – Wedensday 21 Aug

470 Women – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 36 pts

2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 37 pts

3rd POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 47 pts

4th JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 49 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 25 pts

2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 27 pts

3rd ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 28 pts

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 88 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 27 pts

2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 47 pts

3rd GBR Giles Scott 48 pts

4th NZL Andrew Maloney 57 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st SWE Jesper Stalheim 60 pts

2nd AUS Tom Burton 63 pts

3rd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard 65 pts

4th AUS Matt Wearn 66 pts

5th NZL Sam Meech 67 pts

22nd GBR Elliot Hanson 161 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 72 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 79 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi 82 pts

6th GBR Alison Young 106 pts

Full results available here

