Win some, lose some day for Scott at Ready Steady Tokyo

With two second places, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary again won the day.

With just one day left of the opening series at the Olympic Test Event in Enoshoma, Japan, Zsombor Berecz, from Hungary has extended his lead to 16 points over Britain’s Giles Scott.

Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands is a further five points back. Race wins on Tuesday went to Scott and Joan Cardona from Spain.

There are just two opening series Finn races left on Wednesday for anyone to challenge him before Thusday’s medal race. However, so far, everyone else is putting in too many high scores. The 2018 World Champion is setting the pace.

The forecast was for a building seabreeze in the afternoon, with early rain and late thunderstorms. There was no precipitation but again very hot temperatures.

The heat this week has been the main talking point with many sailors monitoring core temperatures to understand where the limits are for racing. Keeping cool is essential, or at least as cool as possible, with ice issued to all sailors every day to reduce body temperature after each race.



Olympic champion Giles Scott explained his day . . .

“Again super hot. The first race was in 6-7 knots which went well and I managed to win that, which was nice, but then the second one I felt like I dug it out and got swamped by the fleet on the last downwind and lost a load, so I got a 14th, so an up and down day for me today.”

“I was probably in 7th or 8th, so a bit of a shame to lose that way. It’s such hard work out there. It’s hard when you are going well, but if you are working hard and not going so well it’s all that much harder.”

Finn – Results after Day 4, 8 races

1st HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz 14 pts

2nd GBR 41 Giles Scott 30 pts

3rd NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 35 pts

4th NZL 61 Andy Maloney 42 pts

5th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 54 pts

6th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis 58 pts

7th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 60 pts

8th AUS 1 Jake Lilley 62 pts

9th TUR 21 Alican Kaynar 64 pts

10th ESP 26 Joan Cardona Mendez 66 pts

Full results are available here (pdf)