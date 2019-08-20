Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 4 Results

Tuesday is the final day of fleet racing for the Nacra 17, 49er, 49erFX and the two RS:X fleets at Ready Steady Tokyo in Enoshima.

These five classes will complete their fleet racing and the top 10 of each will qualify for their medal races on Wednesday.

Conditions were south-southwesterly winds between 10-14 knots, gusting 18 knots, decreasing slightly to around 10 knots, with heavy rain and thunderstorms likely. Wave height shouldn’t reach over 1m today.

Not a good day for Britain’s 470 World champions, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre, who had a 14 and 9, but saved by a DSQ for leaders Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka JPN, who drop to third.

New leaders are Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz FRA with Mills and Mcintyre second.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (15,13,6) go into 49erFX medal race with a one point advantage ahead of Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze BRA (8,7,7).

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (8,1,4) take second place going into Wednesday’s Nacra 17 medal race. Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface (4,8,1) are in sixth place. Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA (6,5,11) lead by two points.

Emma Wilson (11,13,1,2) moves into fourth place for the women’s RS:X medal race, but ten points off the podium.

While in the men’s RS:X, Tom Squires (20,2,4) goes into the medal race in third place, in a very tight leaderboard.

In the 49er Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (3,3,1) had their best day and take 3rd place going into the medal race Wednesday.

Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (4,1,7) NZL now lead the 49er by 13 points from Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek POL.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube put themselves into the men’s 470 top 10 with their best day so far, a 9 and 2, to place eighth overall, with two races to go.

In the Radial, Alison Young (10,1) takes her first race win here and is fourth overall.

Giles Scott has two races left to get his challenge for the gold back on track. He is in second place, but 16 points behind Zsombor Berecz HUN.

In the men’s Laser Elliot Hanson GBR had his best result to date, a 3rd in race 8, behind Charlie Buckingham USA and Kaarle Tapper FIN.

Provisional Leading results – Tuesday 20 Aug

49er Men – Leaders after 12 races (1 discard)

1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 37 pts

2nd POL Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek 50 pts

3rd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 58 pts

4th AUT Ben Bildstein and David Hussl 63 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 11 races (1 discard)

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 34 pts

2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 41 pts

3rd FRA Charline Picon 44 pts

4th GBR Emma Wilson 55 pts

5th RUS Stefania Elfutina 56 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 10 races (1 discard)

1st CHN Mengfan Gao 38 pts

2nd FRA Thomas Goyard 54 pts

3rd GBR Tom Squires 57 pts

4th ITA Mattia Camboni 57 pts

5th POL Piotr Myszka 58 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races (1 discard)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 46 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 48 pts

3rd ARG Santiago Lange and Cecillia Carranza 53 pts

4th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 55 pts

5th GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 56 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races (1 discard)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 50 pts

2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 51 pts

3rd NZL Molly Meech and Alexandra Maloney 57 pts

4th NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 60 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 8 races (1 discard) – Updated

1st FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 30 pts

2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 33 pts

3rd JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 35 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 8 races (1 discard)

1st AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 21 pts

2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 24 pts

3rd ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 25 pts

8th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 64 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 8 races (1 discard)

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 14 pts

2nd GBR Giles Scott 30 pts

3rd NED Nicholas Heiner 35 pts

4th NZL Andrew Maloney 42 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 8 races (1 discard)

1st SWE Jesper Stalheim 32 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn 41 pts

2nd NZL Sam Meech 45 pts

3rd FIN Kaarle Tapper 34 pts

20th GBR Elliot Hanson 116 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 8 races (1 discard)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 49 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 53 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi 54 pts

4th GBR Alison Young 58 pts