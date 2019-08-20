Hornet Nationals – “Boat fine, body broken”

Media not the Hornet class forte, but it’s a classic class, so here goes.
After a tough day of strong winds combined with challenging chop, Michael McNamara and Harry Chatteton take a commanding lead in to the final day
McNamara and Chatterton found the go-fast button and racked-up three race wins on day 3 of the Hornet Nationals at Stone SC.
This displaced the overnight leaders, Toby Bardsley-Dale and Richard Nurse, who drop to second place with Strangler and Pippa Rogers taking third overall after eight races.
Hornet Nationals 2019 – Results after Day 3, 8 races
1st 2109 MIKE McNAMARA and HARRY CHATTERTON – – 10 pts
2nd 2125 TOBY BARDSLEY-DALE and RICHARD NURSE – – 19 pts
3rd 2132 STRANGLER and PIPPA ROGERS – – 23 pts
4th 2146 MARK DELL and PAUL DELL – – 23 pts
5th 2190 DICK GARRY and SAM WOOLNER – – 25 pts
6th 2160 NIGEL SKUDDER and KEITH HILLS – – 35 pts
7th 2077 TIM COOMBE and JAMES BEER – – 37 pts
8th 2157 ALISTAIR McLAUGHLIN and MARK TAYLOR – – 43 pts
9th 2184 TERRY CURTIS and TERRY PALMER – – 44 pts
10th 2155 DUNCAN WEST and ELLIE HUTCHINGS – – 48 pts
11th 2115 JO POWELL and RICHARD ROBERTS – – 53 pts
12th 2188 CHRIS BOSHIER and MATT RAINBOW – – 62 pts
13th 2163 CHRIS BINES and DAVE GIBBONS – – 63 pts
14th 2191 DAVID EDGE and MARTIN ARNISON – – 65 pts
15th 2182 KEVIN BURT and BARRY MILLER – – 77 pts
16th 2171 TOM GUY and ROBERT SMITH – – 84 pts
17th 2101 GARY HAYLETT and TRACEY HAYLETT – – 88 pts
18th 2178 LUCY PRIEST and ALEX ROGERS – – 91 pts
19th 2142 ERIC STYLES and CATHERINE WESTBROOK – – 104 pts
20th 2150 MATT REEVES and PALOMA MEDINA – – 123 pts
21st 2192 ERIC MARCHBANKS and DAWN BARSLEY-DALE – – 140 pts
22nd 2140 RICHARD BARNES and IAN BULL – – 153 pts
23rd 2175 DAVE WOOD and FRAN WOOD – – 156 pts