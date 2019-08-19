Thrills and spills at Hornet Championships

Lots of thrills and spills in the first 2 days of competition at the Hornet Nationals taking place at Stone SC.

Toby Bardsley-Dale and Richard Nurse currently putting together a very consistent series.

They have a five point lead ahead of Mike McNamara and Harry Chatterton, with Dick Garry and Sam Woolner in third place.

Chris Bines and Dave Gibbons won the opening race, before Bardsley-Dale and Nurse took control with two wins and then a second place behind race 4 winners, McNamara and Chatterton.

In race 5 Garry and Woolner stepped-up to take the win ahead of Strangler and Pippa Rogers.

Hornet Nationals 2019 – Results after Day 2, 5 races

1st TOBY BARDSLEY-DALE and RICHARD NURSE – – 7 pts

2nd MIKE McNAMARA and HARRY CHATTERTON – – 12 pts

3rd DICK GARRY and SAM WOOLNER – – 14 pts

4th CHRIS BINES and DAVE GIBBONS – – 16 pts

5th STRANGLER and PIPPA ROGERS – – 20 pts

6th MARK DELL and PAUL DELL – – 21 pts

7th TERRY CURTIS and TERRY PALMER – – 27 pts

8th NIGEL SKUDDER and KEITH HILLS – – 29 pts

9th TIM COOMBE and JAMES BEER – – 31 pts

10th DUNCAN WEST and ELLIE HUTCHINGS – – 33 pts

11th JO POWELL and RICHARD ROBERTS – – 34 pts

12th ALISTAIR McLAUGHLIN and MARK TAYLOR – – 35 pts

13th DAVID EDGE and MARTIN ARNISON – – 49 pts

14th KEVIN BURT and BARRY MILLER – – 51 pts

15th TOM GUY and ROBERT SMITH – – 54 pts

16th CHRIS BOSHIER and MATT RAINBOW – – 56 pts

17th GARY HAYLETT and TRACEY HAYLETT – – 65 pts

18th LUCY PRIEST and ALEX ROGERS – – 67 pts

19th ERIC STYLES and CATHERINE WESTBROOK – – 69 pts

20th MATT REEVES and PALOMA MEDINA – – 71 pts

21st ERIC MARCHBANKS and DAWN BARSLEY-DALE – – 88 pts

22nd RICHARD BARNES and IAN BULL – – 101 pts

23rd DAVE WOOD and FRAN WOOD – – 104 pts