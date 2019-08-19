Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 3 Results

Another light day at Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing, with much of the same low winds expected on Day 3 of racing.
A north-northeasterly breeze of 9-13 knots, decreasing to 6-9 knots from 15:00 hrs onwards. Another cloudy but hot day, with temperatures once again at 32°C.
Enoshima Test Event – Monday 19 Aug
RS:X Women – Leaders after 7 races (1 discard)
1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 19 pts
2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 31 pts
3rd RUS Stefania Elfutina 34 pts
4th FRA Charline Picon 34 pts
5th GBR Emma Wilson 40 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 7 races (1 discard)
1st CHN Mengfan Gao 27 pts
2nd FRA Thomas Goyard 31 pts
3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 32 pts
4th POL Piotr Myszka 33 pts
5th GBR Tom Squires 35 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)
1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 26 pts
2nd ARG Santiago Lange and Cecillia Carranza 31 pts
3rd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 35 pts
4th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 41 pts
5th GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 43 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)
1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 33 pts
2nd CAN Sarah Douglas 39 pts
3rd HUN Maria Erdi 46 pts
4th FIN Monika Mikkola 48 pts
5th NED Marit Bouwmeester 49 pts
6th GBR Alison Young 49 pts
HUN Maria Erdi 3 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 8 pts
3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9 pts
5th GBR Alison Young 11 pts
Laser Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)
1st SWE Jesper Stalheim 14 pts
2nd NZL Sam Meech 23 pts
3rd AUS Matt Wearn 27 pts
4th AUS Tom Burton 29 pts
22nd GBR Elliot Hanson 89 pts
Finn Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)
1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 10 pts
2nd GBR Giles Scott 19 pts
3rd NED Nicholas Heiner 24 pts
4th NZL Andrew Maloney 26 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)
1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 19 pts
2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 29 pts
3rd NZL Molly Meech and Alexandra Maloney 34 pts
4th NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 43 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)
1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 25 pts
2nd POL Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek 30 pts
3rd AUT Ben Bildstein and David Hussl 41 pts
6th GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 51 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)
1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 14 pts
2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 15 pts
3rd FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 24 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)
1st AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 12 pts
2nd ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 17 pts
3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 18 pts
11th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 53 pts