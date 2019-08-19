Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 3 Results

Another light day at Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing, with much of the same low winds expected on Day 3 of racing.

A north-northeasterly breeze of 9-13 knots, decreasing to 6-9 knots from 15:00 hrs onwards. Another cloudy but hot day, with temperatures once again at 32°C.

Enoshima Test Event – Monday 19 Aug

RS:X Women – Leaders after 7 races (1 discard)

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 19 pts

2nd ISR Katy Spychakov 31 pts

3rd RUS Stefania Elfutina 34 pts

4th FRA Charline Picon 34 pts

5th GBR Emma Wilson 40 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 7 races (1 discard)

1st CHN Mengfan Gao 27 pts

2nd FRA Thomas Goyard 31 pts

3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 32 pts

4th POL Piotr Myszka 33 pts

5th GBR Tom Squires 35 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 26 pts

2nd ARG Santiago Lange and Cecillia Carranza 31 pts

3rd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 35 pts

4th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 41 pts

5th GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 43 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)

1st BEL Emma Plasschaert 33 pts

2nd CAN Sarah Douglas 39 pts

3rd HUN Maria Erdi 46 pts

4th FIN Monika Mikkola 48 pts

5th NED Marit Bouwmeester 49 pts

6th GBR Alison Young 49 pts

HUN Maria Erdi 3 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 8 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9 pts

5th GBR Alison Young 11 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)

1st SWE Jesper Stalheim 14 pts

2nd NZL Sam Meech 23 pts

3rd AUS Matt Wearn 27 pts

4th AUS Tom Burton 29 pts

22nd GBR Elliot Hanson 89 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 10 pts

2nd GBR Giles Scott 19 pts

3rd NED Nicholas Heiner 24 pts

4th NZL Andrew Maloney 26 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 19 pts

2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 29 pts

3rd NZL Molly Meech and Alexandra Maloney 34 pts

4th NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 43 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races (1 discard)

1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 25 pts

2nd POL Pawel Koldzinski and Lukasz Przybytek 30 pts

3rd AUT Ben Bildstein and David Hussl 41 pts

6th GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 51 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)

1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 14 pts

2nd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 15 pts

3rd FRA Camille Lecointra and Aloise Retornaz 24 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 6 races (1 discard)

1st AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 12 pts

2nd ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 17 pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 18 pts

11th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 53 pts

Full results are available here (pdf)