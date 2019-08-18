Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 2

A very different weather pattern for day 2 of the Enoshima Olympic Test Event with on shore postponements due to lack of wind.

These have now been lifted and racing is underway in 6 to 10 knots of breeze and plenty of sunshine, with temperatures around 32 deg C.

Still problems with the race results programme so overall results are hard to come by, with only overall leading positions being published at present. For some reason everything is converted to pdf before being posted!

After the great start for the British Team Saturday in ideal conditions, it will be interesting to see if they can maintain the momentum in today’s lighter conditions.

The GBR support boat on the Nacra17 course received a warning Saturday, a second warning could effect the scores of the British Nacra competitors.

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey took two second places in the 49erFX this morning to stay top of the leaderboard after 5 races (another race to come). Winner of R4 was Nass and Ronningen NOR, winner R5 was Grael and Kunze BRA.

In the women’s 470 race 3, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre GBR had a third.

Enoshima Test Event – Sunday 18 Aug

49erFX Women – Leaders after 5 races

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 6 pts

2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 12 pts

3rd NOR Helena Nass and Marie Ronningen 17 pts

