Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 1 Results

A great start for the British Sailing Team at the Enoshima Olympic Test Event on Saturday with top three placings in seven of the ten events.
Racing got underway at the in sunshine and a 15 to 21 knot breeze after acing was rescheduled to start an hour later to allow Tropical Storm Krosa to move away into the northern Pacific Ocean.
Results and tracking did not seem to be functioning too well for the opening day (well it is a test event!) but see below for the overall leading results . . .
Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey take top GBR bragging rights as they lead the 49erFX with two races wins and a 4 point lead ahead of Brazil’s Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze.
In the men’s RS:X Tom Squires (1,3,6) picked up a race win to place second overall behind Thomas Goyard of France with Mattia Camboni of Italy third.
Another of the GBR team newcomers at this level, Emma Wilson, takes third overall in the women’s RS:X tied on 5 points with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland, with Yunxiu Lu of China holding a 3 point lead.
Giles Scott (1,6) sits in third place in the Finn event. Zsombor Berecz (3,1) of Hungary leads tied on 4 points with Nicholas Heiner (2,2) of Holland.
The new 470 world champions, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre, also finished the day in third overall tied with Poland’s Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar on 5 points, and two points behind the leaders Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan.
In the men’s 49er Pete Burling and Blair Tuke seemed back up to speed with two race wins to lead by 3 points from Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell, who also took a race win, with Aussie pair Will and Sam Phillips in third place.
In the Nacra 17 fleet the Italian duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, with two wins and a third place have a 2 point lead ahead of Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer who took the other race win.
Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (3,2,4) are in third place, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet in sixth.
In the Radial event Maria Erdi (1,2) of Hungary leads by 5 points from Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester, with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark in third place. Britain’s Alison Young is in fourth overall.
In the men’s Laser, a first and a second for Kiwi Sam Meech puts him 2 points ahead of Aussie Matt Wearn who is tied on 6 points with Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France.
And finally in the men’s 470, Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez won the two opening races and lead from the new world champions, Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia. Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden take third place.
Enoshima Test Event – Saturday 17 Aug
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races
1st ITA Ruggero Tita and CaterinaBanti 2 pts
2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 4 pts
3rd GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 5 pts
Laser Men – Leaders after 2 races
1st NZL Sam Meech 3 pts
2nd AUS Matt Wearn 6 pts
3rd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 6 pts
Radial Women – Leaders after 2 races
1st HUN Maria Erdi 3 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 8 pts
3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races
1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 2 pts
2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 6 pts
3rd GER Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz 7 pts
RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races
1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 pts
2nd POL Maja Dziarnowska 5 pts
3rd GBR Emma Wilson 5 pts
RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races
1st FRA Thomas Goyard 3 pts
2nd GBR Tom Squires 4 pts
3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 6 pts
Finn Men – Leaders after 2 races
1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts
2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts
3rd GBR Giles Scott 7 pts
470 Women – Leaders after 2 races
1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 3 pts
2nd POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 pts
3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 5 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 3 races
1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 2 pts
2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 5 pts
3rd AUS Will and Sam Phillips 6 pts
470 Men – Leaders after 2 races
1st ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 2 pts
2nd AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 5pts
3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 7 pts
