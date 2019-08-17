Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 1 Results

A great start for the British Sailing Team at the Enoshima Olympic Test Event on Saturday with top three placings in seven of the ten events.

Racing got underway at the in sunshine and a 15 to 21 knot breeze after acing was rescheduled to start an hour later to allow Tropical Storm Krosa to move away into the northern Pacific Ocean.

Results and tracking did not seem to be functioning too well for the opening day (well it is a test event!) but see below for the overall leading results . . .

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey take top GBR bragging rights as they lead the 49erFX with two races wins and a 4 point lead ahead of Brazil’s Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze.

In the men’s RS:X Tom Squires (1,3,6) picked up a race win to place second overall behind Thomas Goyard of France with Mattia Camboni of Italy third.

Another of the GBR team newcomers at this level, Emma Wilson, takes third overall in the women’s RS:X tied on 5 points with Maja Dziarnowska of Poland, with Yunxiu Lu of China holding a 3 point lead.

Giles Scott (1,6) sits in third place in the Finn event. Zsombor Berecz (3,1) of Hungary leads tied on 4 points with Nicholas Heiner (2,2) of Holland.

The new 470 world champions, Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre, also finished the day in third overall tied with Poland’s Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar on 5 points, and two points behind the leaders Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan.

In the men’s 49er Pete Burling and Blair Tuke seemed back up to speed with two race wins to lead by 3 points from Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell, who also took a race win, with Aussie pair Will and Sam Phillips in third place.

In the Nacra 17 fleet the Italian duo Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, with two wins and a third place have a 2 point lead ahead of Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer who took the other race win.

Britain’s Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface (3,2,4) are in third place, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet in sixth.

In the Radial event Maria Erdi (1,2) of Hungary leads by 5 points from Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester, with Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark in third place. Britain’s Alison Young is in fourth overall.

In the men’s Laser, a first and a second for Kiwi Sam Meech puts him 2 points ahead of Aussie Matt Wearn who is tied on 6 points with Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France.

And finally in the men’s 470, Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez won the two opening races and lead from the new world champions, Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia. Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström of Sweden take third place.

Enoshima Test Event – Saturday 17 Aug

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 2 races

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and CaterinaBanti 2 pts

2nd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 4 pts

3rd GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface 5 pts

Laser Men – Leaders after 2 races

1st NZL Sam Meech 3 pts

2nd AUS Matt Wearn 6 pts

3rd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 6 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 2 races

1st HUN Maria Erdi 3 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester 8 pts

3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 9 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races

1st GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 2 pts

2nd BRA Martina Grael and Kahena Kunze 6 pts

3rd GER Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz 7 pts

RS:X Women – Leaders after 3 races

1st CHN Yunxiu Lu 2 pts

2nd POL Maja Dziarnowska 5 pts

3rd GBR Emma Wilson 5 pts

RS:X Men – Leaders after 3 races

1st FRA Thomas Goyard 3 pts

2nd GBR Tom Squires 4 pts

3rd ITA Mattia Camboni 6 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 2 races

1st HUN Zsombor Berecz 4 pts

2nd NED Nicholas Heiner 4 pts

3rd GBR Giles Scott 7 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 2 races

1st JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 3 pts

2nd POL Agnieszki Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 5 pts

3rd GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre 5 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races

1st NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke 2 pts

2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell 5 pts

3rd AUS Will and Sam Phillips 6 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 2 races

1st ESP Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez 2 pts

2nd AUS Matt Belcher and Will Ryan 5pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 7 pts

Updates published as received

