Mirror 2019 Nationals at Poole YC

Chris and Daisy (11) Fuller successfully defended their Mirror National Championship title at Poole YC.

They won three of the six races, finishing 3 points ahead of Chris and Alex Balding, with Dave Wade and Tristan Mitchell finishing in third place.

International Mirror – 2019 UK National Championship (33 entries)

1st 70915 Chris Fuller and Daisy Fuller – – 8 pts

2nd 70810 Chris Balding and Alex Balding – – 11 pts

3rd 70966 David Wade and Tristan Mitchell – – 15 pts

4th 70654 Richard Bullock and George Bullock – – 18 pts

5th 70883 Alle Roodbergen and Floris Roodbergen – – 19 pts

6th 70967 Paul Cullen and Alfie Cullen – – 28 pts

7th 70790 Huw Reynolds and Bethan Reynolds – – 39 pts

8th 70637 David Leach and Daniel Leach – – 45 pts

9th 70923 Oliver Rayner and Imogen Wade – – 52 pts

10th 70622 Esme Barraclough and Harriet Wade – – 54 pts

11th 70549 Nuala Sellwood and Oscar Phypers – – 59 pts

12th 70505 Lloyd Williams and Roisin Mooney – – 60 pts

13th 70390 Barrie Phypers and Torrunn Brown – – 61 pts

14th 15563 Martin Egan and Lottie Tregaskes – – 62 pts

15th 70785 Maxwell Phypers and Emma Sellwood – – 70 pts

16th 70840 Tristan Webb and Harrison Webb – – 75 pts

17th 70190 Freya Brown and Poppy Luxton – – 79 pts

18th 482 Paul Nichols and Gabriel Nichols – – 80 pts

19th 70721 JP Marks and Ellie Marks – – 82 pts

20th 7079 River Green and Devon Green – – 86 pts

21st 70673 George Lenney and Florence Luxton – – 94 pts

22nd 70648 Tamara Leach and TBA – – 96 pts

23rd 70714 Steven Bland and Joe Bland – – 101 pts

24th 69992 Sam Cox and James Cox – – 110 pts

25th 70361 Tom Cluett and Toby Griffen – – 114 pts

26th 70447 Nicholas Cox and Tristan Sellwood – – 116 pts

27th 70783 Josh Du Valle and Leo Burnet – – 125 pts

28th 37922 Milly Tregaskes and Taryn Banks – – 129 pts

29th 70171 Isabella Webb and Grace Bland – – 139 pts

30th 70799 Madeline Iyengar and Lucy Griffen – – 146 pts

31st 7058 Rebecca Russell and Ollie Stevens – – 148 pts

32nd 70629 James Walker and Henry Hopley – – 153 pts

33rd 63244 Ellie Joyce and Millie Whittaker – – 155 pts

Full results available here