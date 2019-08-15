Cowes Week Day 6 Results

Thursday provided yet more high-adrenaline racing at Cowes Week that saw many competitors coming ashore sporting big grins.

While it was a warm and mostly sunny day on land, it was a breezy one on the Solent, with powerful gusts to 25 knots that provided exhilaration at the same time as forcing a string of retirements.

Among these was the classic Nicholson 39 Conteza, competing in Cruiser Division C, that broke its rig close to the Thorn Channel.

Andrew Haining’s Rustler 33 Flute, also broke her mast and was seen motoring into Cowes with the three sections of the spar impressively neatly lashed on deck.

Will Heritage’s Flying 15 Freddie Flintoff, which had been leading the class with an unbroken run of race wins, also suffered the same fate.

Less thermal enhancement than predicted meant the wind was not dragged as far round to the west southwest as initially predicted. On shore spectators were treated to the classic Cowes Week spectacle of yachts running deep downwind to the finish in a difficult wind against tide chop.

Cowes Week Day 6 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, 42 South (Mark Rijkse)

2, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

3, Arabella (Niall Dowling)

4, Redshift (Ed Fishwick)

5, Baraka Gp (Family de Graaf)

IRC Class 1

1, Kanreki (Mr & Mrs Russell Peters & family)

2, Gallivanter (Tor McLaren)

3, Eclectic (Colin Campbell)

4, K-Force (Jan de Kraker)

5, Pata Negra (John Woodman, Malcolm Hollis LLP)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, McFly (Tony Mack)

3, Sweeny (Hans Zwijnenburg/Martijn Worseling)

4, Journey Maker II (Chris Jones and Louise Makin)

5, Sailmon (K. Coster)

IRC Class 3

1, Sailplane Bucketlust (Joe and Rob Bottomley)

2, Stiletto (John Barrett & Paul Woodward)

3, Optim’X (Frank LANG)

4, Dusty P (Richard Patrick)

5, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

IRC Class 4

1, Davanti Tyres (Marie Claude Heys)

2, Leon (David Franks)

3, Xanaboo (B Huber)

4, Happy Daize (Team Knight Build)

5, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

IRC Class 5A

1, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

2, Winsome (Harry J. Heijst)

3, Malice (Mike Moxley)

4, Tontin Pups (Borghijs Ronsyn)

5, Cobra (M. Green & P. Thomas)

IRC Class 5B

1, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

2, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

3, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

4, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

5, Jaywalker (Bob and Jon Baker)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Gr8 Banter (Handley James Families)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

4, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

5, Moonshine (Andy Keeling)

IRC Class 7

1, Ziggy (Kevin Downer)

2, White Magic (Tom Hill)

3, Joey (Ollie Smyth)

4, Kallista (Chris Halewood)

5, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

Contessa 32

1, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

2, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth)

3, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

4, Gualin (Rob Duke, Oli Donaghy & Rupert French)

5, Mary Rose Tudor (Ed Bell)

Cruiser (Div A)

1, Panther (James Stableford)

2, Desperado (Richard Loftus)

3, Zephyr (Lord Michael Grade)

4, Baby X (Charles Esse)

5, Lutine Pioneer (James Close)

Cruiser (Div B)

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Susimi II (Michael Carrington)

3, Tiderace (Andrew & Muriel Norton)

4, Arcadian (Anne Jackson & Simon Grigg)

5, Skyfall (Matthew Hunt)

Cruiser (Div C)

1, Prem Paper Par Excellence (Premier Paper Par Excellence)

2, Chatterbox (Simon & Julia Bowes)

3, Saskia (Julian Berney)

4, Dabra (Ian Miller)

5, Gladeye (Maj PJR Chishick)

Cruiser (Div D)

1, Jalo 1 (Jarkko Havas)

2, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

3, Tudor Rose (Ian Cooke)

4, Sciuma (Gavin Orde)

Double-handed

1, Jura (Colin Walker)

2, Mostly Harmless (Natalie Jobling)

3, Gillette Hospital (Richard Lett)

GRP Classic

1, Arctic Skua (Tom & Matthew Richardson)

2, Sheba (Leon Clifton & Stuart Greenfield)

3, Kiswala (Stephen Brookson)

4, Salamis (Robin Richardson)

Daring

1, Defender (Jeremy Preston, Robert Laird, Andrew Armstrong)

2, Dynamite (Acland / Stride / Mathews)

3, Darius (George Eddings)

4, Division Belle (Richard Ottaway)

5, Defiant (Charles Perry)

Dragon

1, Aimee (Graham BAILEY)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Bertie (Simon Barter)

4, Furious (Owen Pay)

5, Sanka (D A Ross & D J Grindley)

Etchells

1, Exabyte (Shaun & Emily Frohlich)

2, Jolly Roger (Tom Abrey, Matt Reid, Bruno Van Dyke (D1-2), Matt Hanaby (D3)

3, Rocketman (Rob Goddard)

4, Ziggy (Kyle Comerford)

5, Audrey (Eddie Warwick, Jon Warwick)

Flying 15

1, Ffast Lady (Steve Stewart)

2, Durban Fflyer (Tony Bedingfield)

3, Freefire 20 (Sam Chan)

4, Crews Missile (Peter and Stephen Card)

5, Double Trouble (Andrew Rutherford)

HP30 (Race 8)

1, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

2, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

3, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

4, Pandemonium (Richard Rankin)

5, Vitres (Sture Wikman)

HP30 (Race 9)

1, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

2, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

3, Pandemonium (Richard Rankin)

4, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

5, Mofo2 (Abi Hayles)

HP30 (Race 10)

1, Pandemonium (Richard Rankin)

2, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

3, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

4, Mittens Revenge (Jessica Fries)

5, Vitres (Sture Wikman)

J/70 (Race14)

1, Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Ohlala ! (Victor Migraine)

3, Just4Play (Simon Cavey)

4, Aurora (Katie Davies, Martin Wrigley, Rhos Hawes, Isabel Davies & Mi)

5, Jackal (Simon Spraggs)

J/80

1, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

2, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

3, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

J/92

1, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

2, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

3, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

4, Jackdaw (Rob Salter & Friends)

5, Blue Diamond Dodjer (Brian Malone)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen & Rutger Krijger)

2, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

3, Jukebox (John Smart)

4, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen)

5, Jubilee (Chris & Victoria Preston)

Quarter Ton

1, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

2, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

3, Cote (Sir Keith Mills)

4, Alice II (Rickard Melander)

5, Flashheart (Jeff Dakin)

Redwing

1, Quail (James Wilson)

2, Gosling (Serena, Rosie & Will Gosling)

3, Goose (Olav Cole & Lieutenant Colonel Nick Woolgar)

4, Snowgoose II (Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore)

5, Rosetta (The Tate & Greenwood Families)

RS Elite

1, Centurion (Jamie Berry & Robert Holbrook)

2, The Doctor (Peter Copsey)

3, Legs Eleven (Paul Fisk)

4, More T’Vicar (Cam, Elliot, Tom)

5, Right Time Too (Phil Wright)

SB20

1, Trouble & Strife (Radley College)

2, H2 Sailing Team (Oliver Hill)

3, Amica (Doug Innes)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

4, Whippa Snappa (Pip Lucas)

5, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

3, Fiscal (Rob Peace)

4, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

5, Discard (David Peerless)

Sportsboat

1, Crescendo (James Flynn)

2, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

3, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

4, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

5, Rum N Cork (Team GCS Steels)

Squib

1, Panther 3 (Alex & Mark Downer)

2, Wizard (Gibson Brothers)

3, Lucky Number (David Lloyd)

4, Clever Dick (Richard Sullivan)

5, Buccaneer (Emma Baker & Sam Prime)

Sunbeam

1, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

2, Melody (Julian Hawe)

3, Little Lady (Gayle Palmer)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Investec (INVESTEC)

2, Deloitte Black (Peter Mills)

3, 1851 (Edwin Nabney)

4, Dar (George Jorgensen)

5, Fivebyfive (Ash Harris)

Victory

1, Zinnia (John Scammell)

2, Zelia (Geoff Dixon)

3, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

4, Zilch (Nick Benham, Ian Perryman)

5, Christina (Gareth Penn)

X One Design (Race 1)

1, Lass (I Andrew, R Bullock, J Lear & J Tremlett)

2, Magic Dragon (Andy Oddie, Kevin Lindsay and Roger Heath)

3, Xpeditious (Markby, Hayman, Paton)

4, Kathleen (Mos FitzGerald)

5, Princess Jalina (David Palmer)

X One Design (Race 6)

1, Ibex (Woodman, James, Lawrence)

2, Lara (William McNeill & Andrew Tredrae)

3, Partnership (Jo Field)

4, Astralita (Fraser Graham)

5, Catherine (Colin McKinnon, Neil Hart & Chris Froy)

Full results availalble here