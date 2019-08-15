50th Unicorn National Championship at Stone Sailing Club

Dan Jarman won the 50th Unicorn National Championship, held this year in conjunction with Stone Sailing Club’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

Forecasts for the week were predicting boisterous conditions throughout, and apart from a welcome respite on Thursday, the weather didn’t disappoint.

Jarman from Locks SC, won five of the eight races to finish the week with an 3 point lead ahead of Gary Piper from Stokes Bay SC. In third place was Owen Cox of Bala SC.

The rear beam trapezing technique was key in driving the Unicorns hard in the 25 knot gusts. However, they were not to be without casualties.

Front runner Steve Pooley caught an edge and pitch poled end over end, rather reminiscent of a recent Kiwi AC62 incident.

Steve’s modern, robust Unicorn popped up unscathed, unlike himself who surfaced with a broken thumb in two places and a subsequent trip to the local A and E.

This was Dan’s fifth championship win and continues a long Unicorn tradition at Locks SC stretching back to 1979, when it was won by his father, Phil Jarman.

Unicorn – 2019 UK National Championship

1st. Dan Jarman, GBR 1088 (Locks SC) 7pts

2nd. Gary Piper, GBR 1094 (Stokes Bay SC) 10pts

3rd. Owen Cox, GBR 1072 (Bala SC) 20pts

4th. Steve Pooley, GBR 1101 (Bala SC) 21pts

5th. Richard Beke, GBR 1100 (Queensmead SC) 23pts

6th. Julius Mach, GBR 1095 (Netley SC) 30pts

7th. Ollie Boosey, GBR 1086 (Stone SC) 37pts

8th. Will Stefanou, GBR 1098 (Stokes Bay SC) 46pts

9th. David Taylor, GBR 1067 (Stone SC) 49pts