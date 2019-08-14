Team INEOS receive a delivery at Portsmouth HQ

Ben Ainslie’s Team Ineos UK base in Old Portsmouth received a delivery, its 2021 America’s Cup boat. The Portsmouth newspaper, The News published this photo captured by Gower Lloyd.

The delivery was back in mid-July so it seems that the INEOS guys have been hard at work preparing the hull for the much delayed foil arms, which have caused the late launch of the first AC75 America’s Cup boats.

Emirates Team New Zealand announced Tuesday that they had received delivery of the carbon foil arms for their first AC75.

But only the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, who have received their foil arms, have announced a launch date for their AC75 – September 9 at Cagliari, Italy.



David Carr, a grinder with Team INEOS UK, told The News:

‘I can’t confirm or deny what it is, but it’s part of the boat.’ ‘Everything is arriving now and from a sailing point of view – from an America’s Cup point of view – it’s all coming to a head in terms of our first race boat of these amazing new foiling monohulls.

‘There’s a lot going on in this building, there’s a lot of energy in this building to get our race boat launched and soon enough you’ll see a boat that the world’s never seen before launching out of Portsmouth.’

Related Post:

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli’s AC75 roll-out in Italy

First America’s Cup World Series racing set for April