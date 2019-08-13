Cowes Week Day 4 Results

Tuesday was Slingsby Ladies Day at Cowes Week, a celebration of the many successes of women in sailing. More than 30 per cent of competitors here are women and around 100 women helms were racing today.

Class winners among them include Tilly Harrison, overall winner of the J/70 Grand Slam, Natalie Jobling in the double-handed class, Gayle Palmer’s Sunbeam, Hannah Stodel on Cobra in IRC Class 2 and Dawn Bee on Haggis 2 in Cruiser Division C.

Dawn Bee’s performance on the Mustang 30 Haggis 2, earns her the Slingsby Ladies Day Best Helm trophy. This will be presented at a ceremony at Northwood House this evening, when the winner of the main Slingsby Ladies Day trophy will also be announced.

Competitors enjoyed a classic day of Solent racing, with the race area largely bathed in sunshine and a west south-westerly breeze that built from 10 knots in the morning to gusts of nearing 20 by mid afternoon.

Cowes Week Day 4 leading results

Triple Crown

1, Jethou (Sir Peter Ogden)

IRC Class 0

1, 42 South (Mark Rijkse)

2, Redshift (Ed Fishwick)

3, Arabella (Niall Dowling)

4, Baraka Gp (Family de Graaf)

5, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

IRC Class 1

1, Kanreki (Mr & Mrs Russell Peters & family)

2, K-Force (Jan de Kraker)

3, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

4, Tutima (Kirsten Harmstorf-Schoenwitz)

5, Leeloo (Harold Vermeulen)

IRC Class 2

1, Cobra (Mike Blair)

2, Juno (Christopher Daniel)

3, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

4, McFly (Tony Mack)

5, Kestrel (Simon Bamford)

IRC Class 3

1, Dusty P (Richard Patrick)

2, Stiletto (John Barrett & Paul Woodward)

3, Tilt Racing (Alex & Andy Moore)

4, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

5, Sailplane Bucketlust (Joe and Rob Bottomley)

IRC Class 4

1, Leon (David Franks)

2, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

3, Xanaboo (B Huber)

4, Davanti Tyres (Marie Claude Heys)

5, Happy Daize (Team Knight Build)

IRC Class 5A

1, Hot Rats (Robbie & Lis Robinson)

2, Winsome (Harry J. Heijst)

3, Alaris (Jamie Dean Brown)

4, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

5, Musk-Ox (Neville Devonport)

IRC Class 5B

1, 2Xs (Aindriu McCormack)

2, Induljence (Nick & Adam Munday)

3, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

4, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

5, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Gr8 Banter (Handley James Families)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

4, Catch 22 (Mark Jephcott)

5, Fearnought (Michael Jones)

IRC Class 7

1, White Magic (Tom Hill)

2, Ziggy (Kevin Downer)

3, Kallista (Chris Halewood)

4, La Vie En Rose (Craig & Emma Dymock)

5, Joey (Ollie Smyth)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth)

2, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

3, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

4, Gualin (Rob Duke, Oli Donaghy & Rupert French)

5, Mary Rose Tudor (Ed Bell)

Cruiser (Div A)

1, Panther (James Stableford)

2, Baby X (Charles Esse)

3, Desperado (Richard Loftus)

4, Tiaki (Charles Youngman)

5, Eager (Chris Cecil-Wright)

Cruiser (Div B)

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, Capacity (Luke Savage)

4, Arcadian (Anne Jackson & Simon Grigg)

5, Susimi II (Michael Carrington)

Cruiser (Div C)

1, Haggis 2 (Andrew & Rebecca Buchanan)

2, Panda Of Hamble (Will Smyth & James Barnes)

3, Flute (Andrew Haining)

4, Sea Shanty (David Neville)

5, Dabra (Ian Miller)

Cruiser (Div D)

1, Tudor Rose (Ian Cooke)

2, Jalo 1 (Jarkko Havas)

3, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

4, Blue Viking (Andrew Yates)

5, Arun Rockall (Mark Attrill)

Double-handed

1, Mostly Harmless (Natalie Jobling)

2, Jura (Colin Walker)

3, Gillette Hospital (Richard Lett)

GRP Classic

1, Sheba (Leon Clifton & Stuart Greenfield)

2, Arctic Skua (Tom & Matthew Richardson)

3, Kiswala (Stephen Brookson)

4, Salamis (Robin Richardson)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee, Jane Peckham)

2, Division Belle (Richard Ottaway)

3, Darling (Bob Gatehouse, Robin Pegna, Carron Snagge)

4, Defender (Jeremy Preston, Robert Laird, Andrew Armstrong)

5, Audax (Roger Marwood & Helen Bulbeck)

Diam 24

1, Buzz Fluid Boat Services (Phil Cotton)

2, Adh Inotec (William Sunnucks, Mark Self, Hugo Sunnucks)

3, Sofia 3 (Hugo Vallerie, Hugo Lotin, Louis Fournier)

4, Raygun Racing (Piers Hugh Smith)

5, 3 Wise Monkey (Jon Hutchings)

Dragon

1, Bertie (Simon Barter)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Aimee (Graham BAILEY)

4, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

5, Glaurung (Andrew Millband)

Etchells

1, Jolly Roger (Tom Abrey, Matt Reid, Bruno Van Dyke (D1-2), Matt Hanaby (D3)

2, Sumo (Robby Boyd)

3, Colin (Eddie Warden Owen & Andrew Cooper)

4, Audrey (Eddie Warwick, Jon Warwick)

5, Shamal (Miles Jones)

Flying 15

1, Freddie Flintoff (Will Heritage)

2, Ffast Lady (Steve Stewart)

3, Freefire 20 (Sam Chan)

4, Double Trouble (Andrew Rutherford)

5, Fflashback (Mike Dixon)

HP30 (Race 4)

1, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

2, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

3, Mofo2 (Abi Hayles)

4, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

5, Vitres (Sture Wikman)

J/70 (Race10)

1, Sorcha J (Tilly Harrison)

2, Yeti (Jack Davies)

3, Ohlala ! (Victor Migraine)

4, Rascal Racing (David Atkinson)

5, Soak Racing (Marshall King)

J/70 (Race11)

1, Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Yeti (Jack Davies)

4, Offbeat (David McLeman)

5, Sorcha J (Tilly Harrison)

J/70 (Race12)

1, Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Ohlala ! (Victor Migraine)

3, Sorcha J (Tilly Harrison)

4, Aurora (Katie Davies, Martin Wrigley, Rhos Hawes, Isabel Davies & Mi)

5, Jeepster (Graham Clapp)

J/80

1, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

2, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

3, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

4, Megstar (Tom Bourne)

J/92

1, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

2, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

3, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

4, Jackdaw (Rob Salter & Friends)

5, Vagabond (Mark Waddington)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen & Rutger Krijger)

2, Jubilee (Chris & Victoria Preston)

3, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

4, Boo (Neil McGrigor)

5, Whiskey Jedi (Nick Southward, John Scott)

Mermaid

1, Halluf (John Sandisford Haigh)

2, Adastra (Kate Broxham)

3, Sirena (Charles Glanville)

4, Sheen (Hugo Mills)

5, Mimosa (Anthony Eaton)

Multihull

1, Buzz Fluid Boat Services (Phil Cotton)

2, Adh Inotec (William Sunnucks, Mark Self, Hugo Sunnucks)

3, Sofia 3 (Hugo Vallerie, Hugo Lotin, Louis Fournier)

4, Raygun Racing (Piers Hugh Smith)

5, 3 Wise Monkey (Jon Hutchings)

Quarter Ton

1, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Dawn Raid (Oscar Strugstad)

3, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

4, Flashheart (Jeff Dakin)

5, Alice II (Rickard Melander)

Redwing

1, Quail (James Wilson)

2, Snowgoose II (Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore)

3, Gosling (Serena, Rosie & Will Gosling)

4, Red Gauntlet II (Annie, Joe & Bel Robertson)

5, Redwitch (Henry & Roderick Thorpe)

RS Elite

1, Legs Eleven (Paul Fisk)

2, The Doctor (Peter Copsey)

3, Centurion (Jamie Berry & Robert Holbrook)

4, More T’Vicar (Cam, Elliot, Tom)

5, Right Time Too (Phil Wright)

SB20 (Race 10)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard Mcadam)

2, Carnage (Matt Williams, Chris Williams, Robin Kirby)

3, Am-Rusarc (Anastasia Morozova)

4, Herbie (Phil Tilley)

5, H2 Sailing Team (Oliver Hill)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

4, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

5, Whippa Snappa (Pip Lucas)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Jenny (Andy Cassell)

3, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

4, Hibiscus (Penny Carter)

5, Discard (David Peerless)

Sportsboat

1, Spider Pig (Boss Hogg, Babe & The Scratching’s Oink Oink !)

2, Crescendo (James Flynn)

3, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

4, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

5, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

Squib

1, Lucky Number (David Lloyd)

2, Clever Dick (Richard Sullivan)

3, Sparki (Lisa Guy)

4, Artemis 2 (Chris Rust & James Vineer)

5, Osprey (Chris Gear & John Cornforth)

Sunbeam

1, Little Lady (Gayle Palmer)

2, Melody (Julian Hawe)

3, Penny (Julian Money & Richard Pearson)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Tenzing (Simon Stevenson)

2, Collinson (Collison)

3, Fivebyfive (Ash Harris)

4, Red Funnel (Sarah Dawson)

5, Investec (INVESTEC)

Victory

1, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

2, Zelia (Geoff Dixon)

3, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

4, Isabel (Mike Scott)

5, Zinnia (John Scammell)

X One Design

1, Swallow (Russell Faulkner Maple)

2, Kathleen (Mos FitzGerald)

3, Xcitation (Roger Yeoman)

4, Myrtle (Cordelia Ellis)

5, Fury (Jonathan Clark)

Full results availalble here