Solo National Championship – Cumbley in his Element

The Solo National Championship fleet added two more races at WPSNA before Charlie Cumbley claimed another championship title to add to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

The weather had one last throw for the weary Solo sailors and Cumbley, from Warsash SC, duly took both race wins to finish with five wins from the seven races contested.

It was not all straight-forward sailing even for Cumbley, who lost his footing halfway down the run in race 7 and tipped it in, letting Oliver Davenport, a junior from Northampton SC, move through to the lead until he too ditched it in near the leeward mark, and Cumbley was back in business.

The podium was completed by the 17 years old Finley Dickinson in second place, and in third Jack Hopkins, both from Hayling Island SC, who with three finishers in the top six claimed the Wetherall Club Trophy.

Fourth place overall went to Andy Davis from South Staffordshire SC, fifth to Jon Emmett of Weir Wood SC, normally seen at the front of the Radial class, and sixth to Richard Lovering, another Hayling Island sailor.

While ‘Grand Master’ Tim Law from Salcombe YC took seventh place, Junior sailors took second, eighth and thirteenth places overall.

Class President Doug Latta thanked WPNSA, especially PRO Paul Kimmens and WPNSA’s Sally Reynoldson for the incredible effort the club have put into the regatta. This was echoed by Charlie Cumbley in his speech.

Solo – Magic Marine 2019 National Championship, after 7 races, 1 discard (70 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley – Warsash SC – – 8 pts

2nd 5629 Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC – – 31 pts

3rd 5732 Jack Hopkins – Hayling Island SC – – 34 pts

4th 5787 Andy Davis – South Staffordshire SC – – 36 pts

5th 5864 Jon Emmett – Weir Wood SC – – 40 pts

6th 5831 Richard Lovering – Hayling Island SC – – 40 pts

7th 5743 Tim Law – Salcombe YC – – 45 pts

8th 5840 Oliver Davenport – Northampton SC – – 47 pts

9th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones SC – – 56 pts

10th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC – – 57 pts

11th 5691 Guy Mayger – Felpham SC – – 65 pts

12th 5782 Nigel Davies – Draycote Water SC – – 80 pts

13th 5781 Alexander Butler – Hayling Island SC – – 89 pts

14th 5835 David Lucas – Grafham Water SC – – 90 pts

15th 5645 Ian Hopwood – Nantwich SC – – 97 pts

16th 5742 Adam Savage – Elton SC – – 103 pts

17th 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – Grafham Water SC – – 109 pts

18th 5850 Vincent Horey – King George SC – – 114 pts

19th 5803 Kevan Gibb – Largo Bay SC – – 116 pts

20th 5834 Chris Brown – RYA – – 117 pts

21st 5813 Innes Armstrong – Burwain SC – – 125 pts

22nd 5393 Simon Derham – Littleton SC – – 129 pts

23rd 5804 Steve Ede – Ardleigh SC – – 131 pts

24th 5793 Ellie Cumpsty – Chew Valley Lake SC – – 135 pts

25th 5816 Richie Bailey – Hayling Island SC – – 145 pts

26th 5735 Andrew Voysey – Hayling Island SC – – 147 pts

27th 5865 David Winder – Hollingworth Lake SC – – 150 pts

28th 5750 David Mitchell – Warsash SC – – 161 pts

29th 4973 Paul Robinson – Papercourt SC – – 166 pts

30th 5381 Fraser Hayden – Papercourt SC – – 176 pts

31st 5763 Steve Denison – RYA – – 178 pts

32nd 5745 Andrew Fox – Leigh & Lowton SC – – 179 pts

33rd 5786 John Steels – Starcross YC – – 184 pts

34th 5704 Tim Lewis – RYA – – 184 pts

35th 5569 Nick Rawlings – Hayling Island SC – – 190 pts

36th 6000 Doug Latta – Hayling Island SC – – 204 pts

37th 5666 Andrew Boyce – Papercourt SC – – 204 pts

38th 5796 Andrew Hyland – Lymington Town SC – – 207 pts

39th 5406 Jarvis Simpson – Brightlingsea SC – – 210 pts

40th 5612 Tony Weatherell – – – 210 pts

41st 5801 Willie Todd – Largs SC – – 225 pts

42nd 5487 Roger Bennett – Silver Wing SC – – 236 pts

43rd 5670 Nigel Thomas – Hill Head SC – – 242 pts

44th 5354 Robin Milledge – Lymington Town SC – – 242 pts

45th 5724 Terry Palmer – Norfolk Broads YC – – 263 pts

46th 5842 John Webster – Carsington SC – – 265 pts

47th 5570 Malcolm Buchanan – Lymington Town SC – – 266 pts

48th 5259 Roger Wilson – Rollesby Broad SC – – 267 pts

49th 5778 Shaun Welsh – Lymington Town SC – – 267 pts

50th 5466 David Manson – Bough Beech SC – – 272 pts

51st 4921 Chris Mayhew – Royal Harwich YC – – 276 pts

52nd 5560 Charles Stimpson – Spinnaker SC – – 292 pts

53rd 5547 Peter Warne – Northampton SC – – 294 pts

54th 5736 Iain Carpenter – Northampton SC – – 297 pts

55th 4239 Ben Nicoll – West Oxfordshire SC – – 299 pts

56th 5844 Peter Mitchell – Warsash SC – – 322 pts

57th 5824 Tom Campbell – Lymington Town SC – – 326 pts

58th 5632 Glenn Bolton – Burghfield SC – – 332 pts

59th 5858 Patrick Burns – RYA – – 338 pts

60th 5617 Stephen Restall – Elton SC – – 339 pts

61st 4715 Justine Davenport – Burwain SC – – 356 pts

62nd 5377 Stephen Waite – Highcliffe SC – – 356 pts

63rd 5721 Graham Wilson – Northampton SC – – 366 pts

64th 5644 Paul Bottomley – South Staffordshire SC – – 368 pts

65th 5718 Craig Clarke – Papercourt SC – – 375 pts

66th 5665 Paul Alridge – Brightlingsea SC – – 377 pts

67th 5731 Vernon Perkins – South Cerney SC – – 382 pts

68th 5846 Paul Tasker – Chichester YC – – 397 pts

69th 5648 Simon Strode – Rollesby Broad SC – – 398 pts

70th 5623 Rob Gascoigne – Elton SC – – 416 pts

Full results available here