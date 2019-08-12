Cowes Week Day 3 Results

A tricky day on the Solent threw up challenges of a different kind on the third day of Cowes Week.

As showers moved across the race area winds from every point of the compass were experienced at some point during the day, while wind speed varied from less than 5 knots to up to 15.

When the first starts were scheduled to get underway heavy showers, had stalled to the east of the Isle of Wight, temporarily blocking the light gradient north-westerly breeze.

After a postponement of just over two hours, the first start was for the 70ft yachts competing over three days for the prestigious Triple Crown trophies.

Sir Peter Ogden’s Mini Maxi Jethou led away from the line, heading eastwards under Code 0 and rapidly opening up a big lead on Johannes Schwarz’s Volvo 70 E1.

Jethou continued to extend around the course, finishing the 20-mile race in a little under two and a half hours.

Cowes Week Day 3 leading results

Triple Crown

1, Jethou (Sir Peter Ogden)

2, E1 (Johannes Schwarz)

IRC Class 0

1, Redshift (Ed Fishwick)

2, Arabella (Niall Dowling)

3, 42 South (Mark Rijkse)

4, Van Uden (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

5, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

IRC Class 1

1, Kanreki (Mr & Mrs Russell Peters & family)

2, K-Force (Jan de Kraker)

3, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

4, Gallivanter (Tor McLaren)

5, Tutima (Kirsten Harmstorf-Schoenwitz)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Journey Maker II (Chris Jones and Louise Makin)

3, Totemic (Sean McCarter)

4, McFly (Tony Mack)

5, Juno (Christopher Daniel)

IRC Class 3

1, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

2, Tilt Racing (Alex & Andy Moore)

3, Sailplane Bucketlust (Joe and Rob Bottomley)

4, Stiletto (John Barrett & Paul Woodward)

5, Optim’X (Frank LANG)

IRC Class 4

1, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

2, Davanti Tyres (Marie Claude Heys)

3, Xanaboo (B Huber)

4, Leon (David Franks)

5, Happy Daize (Team Knight Build)

IRC Class 5A

1, Winsome (Harry J. Heijst)

2, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

3, Jet (James & John Owen)

4, Tontin Pups (Borghijs Ronsyn)

5, Jos Of Hamble (Professor Roger Williams)

IRC Class 5B

1, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

2, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

3, Jaywalker (Bob and Jon Baker)

4, Induljence (Nick & Adam Munday)

5, 2Xs (Aindriu McCormack)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Catch 22 (Mark Jephcott)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

4, Gr8 Banter (Handley James Families)

5, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

IRC Class 7

1, Eeyore (Jo Richards)

2, Ziggy (Kevin Downer)

3, Kallista (Chris Halewood)

4, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

5, Joey (Ollie Smyth)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth)

2, Mary Rose Tudor (Ed Bell)

3, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

4, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

5, Persephone (Mark Tyndall)

Cruiser (Div A)

1, Baby X (Charles Esse)

2, Panther (James Stableford)

3, Lutine Pioneer (James Close)

4, Desperado (Richard Loftus)

5, Runaway (Norman Chessman)

Cruiser (Div B)

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

3, Tiderace (Andrew & Muriel Norton)

4, Capacity (Luke Savage)

5, Finesse (Liam & Dr Colette Hayes-Griffin)

Cruiser (Div C)

1, Flute (Andrew Haining)

2, Chatterbox (Simon & Julia Bowes)

3, Panda Of Hamble (Will Smyth & James Barnes)

4, Haggis 2 (Andrew & Rebecca Buchanan)

5, Zenith (David McDonald)

Cruiser (Div D)

1, Star-Born 4 (Peter Dickson & Andrew Yates)

2, Jalo 1 (Jarkko Havas)

3, Tudor Rose (Ian Cooke)

4, Blue Viking (Andrew Yates)

5, Arun Rockall (Mark Attrill)

Double-handed

1, Mostly Harmless (Natalie Jobling)

2, Jura (Colin Walker)

3, Gillette Hospital (Richard Lett)

GRP Classic

1, Kiswala (Stephen Brookson)

2, Arctic Skua (Tom & Matthew Richardson)

3, Sheba (Leon Clifton & Stuart Greenfield)

4, Salamis (Robin Richardson)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee, Jane Peckham)

2, Defender (Jeremy Preston, Robert Laird, Andrew Armstrong)

3, Dynamite (Acland / Stride / Mathews)

4, Dolphin (Gower, Clark, Haworth & Tunghan-Jones)

5, Dreamer (Lavinia Perry)

Diam 24

1, Sofia 3 (Hugo Vallerie, Hugo Lotin, Louis Fournier)

2, Adh Inotec (William Sunnucks, Mark Self, Hugo Sunnucks)

3, Buzz Fluid Boat Services (Phil Cotton)

4, Raygun Racing (Piers Hugh Smith)

5, Deka (Matthew Muhlenkamp)

Dragon

1, Aimee (Graham BAILEY)

2, Flotation (Richard Davies)

3, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

4, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

5, Glaurung (Andrew Millband)

Etchells

1, Rocketman (Rob Goddard)

2, Colin (Eddie Warden Owen & Andrew Cooper)

3, Jolly Roger (Tom Abrey, Matt Reid, Bruno Van Dyke (D1-2), Matt Hanaby (D3)

4, Exabyte (Shaun & Emily Frohlich)

5, Pulse (Murray Hampshire)

Flying 15

1, Freddie Flintoff (Will Heritage)

2, Freefire 20 (Sam Chan)

3, Ffast Lady (Steve Stewart)

4, Durban Fflyer (Tony Bedingfield)

5, Crews Missile (Peter and Stephen Card)

HP30 (Race 3)

1, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

2, Pandemonium (Richard Rankin)

3, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

4, Jo 90 (Richard Woof)

5, Vitres (Sture Wikman)

J/70 (Race 7)

1, Eat,Sleep,J,Repeat (Paul Ward)

2, Sorcha J (Tilly Harrison)

3, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

4, Offbeat (David McLeman)

5, Excess (Ali Hall)

J/70 (Race 9)

1, Soak Racing (Marshall King)

2, Offbeat (David McLeman)

3, Phan (Jeremy Thorp)

4, Rtyc Academy (Tarra Gill-Taylor)

5, Jalapeano (Brian Denney)

J/70 (Race 8)

1, Soak Racing (Marshall King)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Jeepster (Graham Clapp)

4, Rtyc Academy (Tarra Gill-Taylor)

5, Ohlala ! (Victor Migraine)

J/80

1, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

2, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

3, Megstar (Tom Bourne)

4, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

J/92

1, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

2, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

3, Blue Diamond Dodjer (Brian Malone)

4, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

5, Jackdaw (Rob Salter & Friends)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen & Rutger Krijger)

2, Boo (Neil McGrigor)

3, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen)

4, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

5, Jubilee (Chris & Victoria Preston)

Mermaid

1, Adastra (Kate Broxham)

2, Sirena (Charles Glanville)

3, Scuttle (Ben Few Brown)

4, Mimosa (Anthony Eaton)

5, Sheen (Hugo Mills)

Multihull

1, Sofia 3 (Hugo Vallerie, Hugo Lotin, Louis Fournier)

2, Adh Inotec (William Sunnucks, Mark Self, Hugo Sunnucks)

3, Buzz Fluid Boat Services (Phil Cotton)

4, Tribu (Jonathan Hill)

5, Raygun Racing (Piers Hugh Smith)

Quarter Ton

1, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

3, Cote (Sir Keith Mills)

4, Dawn Raid (Oscar Strugstad)

5, Alice II (Rickard Melander)

Redwing

1, Quail (James Wilson)

2, Harlequin (John Raymond / Matt Alexander)

3, Snowgoose II (Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore)

4, Red Gauntlet II (Annie, Joe & Bel Robertson)

5, Avocet (Michael & Rupert MacInnes, Alastair & Jessica Speare Cole)

RS Elite

1, More T’Vicar (Cam, Elliot, Tom)

2, Legs Eleven (Paul Fisk)

3, Centurion (Jamie Berry & Robert Holbrook)

4, Right Time Too (Phil Wright)

5, The Doctor (Peter Copsey)

SB20 (Race 9)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard Mcadam)

3, Spongebob (Alain Waha)

4, Carnage (Matt Williams, Chris Williams, Robin Kirby)

5, Game Of Thrones (Mike Banner)

SB20 (Race 7)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard Mcadam)

2, Xcellent (John Pollard)

3, Am-Rusarc (Anastasia Morozova)

4, H2 Sailing Team (Oliver Hill)

5, Spongebob (Alain Waha)

SB20 (Race 8)

1, Xcellent (John Pollard)

2, H2 Sailing Team (Oliver Hill)

3, Am-Rusarc (Anastasia Morozova)

4, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard Mcadam)

5, Spongebob (Alain Waha)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

3, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

4, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

5, Whippa Snappa (Pip Lucas)

Sonar

1, Bertie (Alistair Barter)

2, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

3, Jenny (Andy Cassell)

4, Fiscal (Rob Peace)

5, Periscope (Island Sailing Club 2)

Sportsboat

1, Spider Pig (Boss Hogg, Babe & The Scratching’s Oink Oink !)

2, Jibba Jabba (Richard Puddifoot, Robert Puddifoot, John Puddifoot)

3, King Louie (Malcolm Thorpe)

4, Megstar (Tom Bourne)

5, Jackaroo (The Royal Naval Sailing Association. Alastair Ley and Thomas)

Squib

1, Panther 3 (Alex & Mark Downer)

2, Clever Dick (Richard Sullivan)

3, Osprey (Chris Gear & John Cornforth)

4, Lucky Number (David Lloyd)

5, Buccaneer (Emma Baker & Sam Prime)

Sunbeam

1, Penny (Julian Money & Richard Pearson)

2, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

3, Dainty (Peter Nicholson and Michael Hollis)

4, Melody (Julian Hawe)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Collinson (Collison)

2, Tenzing (Simon Stevenson)

3, Camp Hill Sailing Club (Camp Hill Sailing Club)

4, Deloitte Black (Peter Mills)

5, Investec (INVESTEC)

Victory

1, Zinnia (John Scammell)

2, Christina (Gareth Penn)

3, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

4, Pelican (Hugh Pringle)

5, Zelia (Geoff Dixon)

X One Design

1, Drover (Ashley Hatton)

2, Swallow (Russell Faulkner Maple)

3, Zephyr (Peter Lawrence, Justin Smart & Patrick Smart)

4, Lass (I Andrew, R Bullock, J Lear & J Tremlett)

5, Astralita (Fraser Graham)

