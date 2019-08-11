Gilbert and McGrane are 505 European Champions

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane of Britain are the 2019 International 505 European Champions.

Gilbert and McGrane finished the championship at Sønderborg Yacht-Club, Denmark with 25 point after ten races.

In second place were Ian Pinnell and David Shelton on 29 points, with Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson of the USA with 32 points completing the winners podium.



International 505 – European Championship 2019 – Final Leaders after 10 races (75 entries)

1st GBR 9215 Roger GILBERT and Ben McGRANE 2 -76 3 4 2 3 6 -7 4 1 – – 25 pts

2nd GBR 9221 Ian PINNELL and David SHELTON -38 3 9 2 4 -18 3 3 3 2 – – 29 pts

3rd USA 9153 Howard HAMLIN and Jeff NELSON -23 9 -29 7 1 2 4 2 2 5 – – 32 pts

4th GER 9152 Wolfgang HUNGER and Holger JESS -14 7 2 11 3 -26 1 5 1 7 – – 37 pts

5th GER 9185 Stefan BÖHM and Gerald ROOS 3 6 1 3 8 -23 9 6 7 -13 – – 43 pts

6th GER 9198 Julian STÜCKL and Johannes TELLEN 16 1 -38 9 -76 4 2 4 9 6 – – 51 pts

7th GBR 9177 Thomas GILLARD and Geoff EDWARDS 1 4 11 6 14 -17 10 13 -20 3 – – 62 pts

8th AUS 9134 Michael QUIRK and Reeve DUNNE -29 2 -45 10 12 14 12 1 10 10 – – 71 pts

9th FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Fountaine MATHIEU -39 11 -20 1 15 9 13 11 5 9 – – 74 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy SMITH and Stewart MEARS -47 5 -76 5 17 5 17 16 6 4 – – 75 pts

Full results available here