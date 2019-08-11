Cowes Week Day 2 Round-Up

The second day of Cowes Week was without racing for the White Group dayboats but with plenty of action.

Originally delayed until just after midday, however, given a heightened risk of afternoon thunderstorms, race officials sadly had to abandon racing for those classes, along with Cruiser Division D and the GRP Classics.

Nevertheless, the Black Group yachts had good racing, with a growing list of retirements, including a number of breakages and injuries on the water.

All casualties were transferred to hospital for treatment and we’re pleased to report the casualty who was airlifted to hospital with a head injury is expected to be discharged within the next few hours.

Although gusts of 30 knots had swept through the central Solent half an hour earlier, the breeze was temporarily down to 20 knots for the start of IRC Class 0 at 10:10.

Tony Langley’s TP52 Gladiator, finished the 24 mile race with a commanding lead, having completed the course in two hours 20 minutes. Mark Rijkse’s GP42 42 Degrees South was next across the line, more than 10 minutes after Gladiator, but beat the higher-rated boat on corrected time by two and a half minutes. Arabella was third, less than two minutes later.

In IRC Class 1, the Dutch boat, Harold Vermeulen’s Leeloo, took line honours ahead of K-Force and Fargo. After time correction these three boats were only 67 seconds apart, with Fargo taking victory. K-Force took the runner’s up spot on corrected time, just one second ahead of Leeloo.

In IRC Class 2 Adam Gosling’s JPK11.80 Yes! took the winner’s gun, by a margin of more than two minutes. However, the competition between the next two boats – both J/111s – could not have been closer. Tony Mack’s McFly crossed the line only one second ahead of Chris Jones and Louise Makin’s Journey Maker ll.

IRC Class 3, Joe and Rob Bottomley’s Sailplane Bucketlust led the fleet into the finish, more than two minutes ahead of John Barrett and Paul Woodward’s Corby 36 Stiletto – enough margin to retain victory on corrected time. La Reponse was third both on the water and on handicap.

In the HP30 class Pegasus Dekmarx took line honours by an impressive margin ahead of Pandemonium. Sture Wikman’s higher rated Mcconaghy 31 Vitres crossed the line more than 12 minutes after Pegasus, taking third place both on the water and on corrected time.

In the J/109 class, in a tightly-fought race, Caroline van Beelen and Rutger Krijger’s Jack Rabbit taking victory 58 seconds ahead of Simon Perry’s Jiraffe. Chris and Victoria Preston’s Jubilee was third, just 23 seconds ahead of David Richards’ Jumping Jellyfish.

Cowes Week, Day 2 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, 42 South (Mark Rijkse)

2, Gladiator (Tony Langley)

3, Arabella (Niall Dowling)

4, Van Uden (Gerd-Jan Poortman)

5, Furiosa (Rolf Relander)

IRC Class 1

1, Fargo (Bertie Bicket)

2, Leeloo (Harold Vermeulen)

3, K-Force (Jan de Kraker)

4, Tutima (Kirsten Harmstorf-Schoenwitz)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, McFly (Tony Mack)

3, Journey Maker II (Chris Jones and Louise Makin)

4, Juno (Christopher Daniel)

5, Xinska (Bernard Olesinski, Rupert Morgan)

IRC Class 3

1, Sailplane Bucketlust (Joe and Rob Bottomley)

2, Stiletto (John Barrett & Paul Woodward)

3, La Reponse (Andrew McIrvine)

4, Tilt Racing (Alex & Andy Moore)

5, Dusty P (Richard Patrick)

IRC Class 4

1, Leon (David Franks)

2, Xanaboo (B Huber)

3, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

4, Njo Sails (Nicky & Tim Octon)

5, Happy Daize (Team Knight Build)

IRC Class 5A

1, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

2, Winsome (Harry J. Heijst)

3, Jos Of Hamble (Professor Roger Williams)

4, Jangada (Richard Palmer)

5, Malice (Mike Moxley)

IRC Class 5B

1, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

2, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

3, 2Xs (Aindriu McCormack)

4, Frank 3 (Olly & Sam Love)

5, Induljence (Nick & Adam Munday)

IRC Class 6

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, Gr8 Banter (Handley James Families)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

4, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

5, Fearnought (Michael Jones)

IRC Class 7

1, Ziggy (Kevin Downer)

2, Eeyore (Jo Richards)

3, Kallista (Chris Halewood)

4, Joey (Ollie Smyth)

5, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth)

2, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

3, Andaxi (Donna & Martin Rouse-Collen)

4, Mary Rose Tudor (Ed Bell)

5, Gualin (Rob Duke, Oli Donaghy & Rupert French)

Cruiser (Div A)

1, Zephyr (Lord Michael Grade)

2, Eager (Chris Cecil-Wright)

3, Tiaki (Charles Youngman)

3, Baby X (Charles Esse)

5, Lutine Pioneer (James Close)

Cruiser (Div B)

1, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

2, Susimi II (Michael Carrington)

3, Arcadian (Anne Jackson & Simon Grigg)

4, Tiderace (Andrew & Muriel Norton)

5, Solid Air (Richard Strong)

Cruiser (Div C)

1, Haggis 2 (Andrew & Rebecca Buchanan)

2, Panda Of Hamble (Will Smyth & James Barnes)

3, Flute (Andrew Haining)

4, Conteza (David Kirkley)

5, Chatterbox (Simon & Julia Bowes)

Double-handed

1, Jura (Colin Walker)

2, Mostly Harmless (Natalie Jobling)

3, Gillette Hospital (Richard Lett)

HP30 (Race 2)

1, Pegasus Dekmarx (Malcolm Wootton Moto Comp)

2, Pandemonium (Richard Rankin)

3, Vitres (Sture Wikman)

4, Jester (Mike Lewis)

J/92

1, J’Ronimo (David Greenhalgh)

2, Samurai J (Andy Knowles & Alan Macleod)

3, Nightjar (Banks, Overstall & Searle)

4, Jackdaw (Rob Salter & Friends)

5, Blue Diamond Dodjer (Brian Malone)

J/109

1, Jack Rabbit (Caroline van Beelen & Rutger Krijger)

2, Jiraffe (Simon Perry)

3, Jubilee (Chris & Victoria Preston)

4, Jumping Jellyfish (David Richards)

5, Joule (Arjen van Leeuwen)

Quarter Ton

1, Blt (Sam Laidlaw)

2, Dawn Raid (Oscar Strugstad)

3, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

4, Alice II (Rickard Melander)

5, Cote (Sir Keith Mills)

Sigma 33

1, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

2, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

3, Prospero Of Hamble (Allan Fraser)

4, Spirit Of Kudu (Mark Watkins)

5, Whippa Snappa (Pip Lucas)

Sunsail Match F40

1, Tenzing (Simon Stevenson)

2, Investec (INVESTEC)

3, Red Funnel (Sarah Dawson)

4, Collinson (Collison)

5, Deloitte Green (David Miller)

