Lucy Macgregor and Team Mac are Women’s Match Racing World Champions

Team Mac of Lucy Macgregor, Amy Sparks, Bethan Carden, Mary Rook and Kate Macgregor won the Women’s Match Racing World Championship in Lysekil, Sweden.

Team Mac of Lucy Macgregor took a 3 – 0 victory in the Finals to claim gold ahead of the silver medallists MERMAID SAILING TEAM of Claire Leroy, Mathilde Geron, Julie Gerecht, Lola Billy, Sigrid Longeau.

In the third place matchrace sail-off, Match In Pink powered by Normandy Elite Team (Pauline Courtois, Maëlenn Lemaître, Louise Acker, Nathalie Corson and Sophie​ Faguet) won the Bronze medal with a 2-1 victory over the Dutch Match Racing Team.