Solo Nationals – Day 2 gets a little tough at Weymouth

The Solo National Championship fleet managed one race in Portland Harbour, before PRO Paul Kimmens decided that was sufficient exercise and sent the fleet back to the WPSNA clubhouse.

Charlie Cumbley used this one race to break the tie with Andy Davis and take a six point overall lead after five races completed, with one discard taken.



Cumbley took the race 5 win ahead of Jack Hopkins, with Jon Emmett in third, Richard Lovering fourth, ‘junior’ Finley Dickinson fifth and ‘veteran’ David Lucas sixth.

A pretty good spread of the age range of the fleet, with another junior, Oliver Davenport, finishing in second only to find he had been caught by the black-flag.

A number of ‘grandmasters’ also finished the course, led by Tim Law in 12th place.

Solo – Magic Marine 2019 National Championship, leaders after 5 races (70 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley – Warsash SC 1 -6 1 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 5787 Andy Davis – South Staffordshire SC 7 1 3 1 -8 – – 12 pts

3rd 5831 Richard Lovering – Hayling Island SC 4 -14 6 6 4 – – 20 pts

4th 5629 Finley Dickinson – Hayling Island SC 2 3 UFD 12 5 – – 22 pts

5th 5732 Jack Hopkins – Hayling Island SC 13 -24 2 8 2 – – 25 pts

6th 5864 Jon Emmett – Weir Wood SC 11 -16 10 2 3 – – 26 pts

7th 5743 Tim Law – Salcombe YC 5 7 5 9 -12 – – 26 pts

8th 5808 Shane MacCarthy – Greystones SC -16 11 4 11 11 – – 37 pts

9th 5840 Oliver Davenport – Northampton SC 14 9 16 4 BFD – – 43 pts

10th 5130 Mark Lee – Lymington Town SC 3 13 13 -24 15 – – 44 pts

11th 5782 Nigel Davies – Draycote Water SC 10 17 7 13 -22 – – 47 pts

12th 5691 Guy Mayger – Felpham SC 17 4 11 16 -18 – – 48 pts

13th 5645 Ian Hopwood – Nantwich SC 15 -37 15 5 16 – – 51 pts

14th 5781 Alexander Butler – Hayling Island SC 6 15 18 -36 14 – – 53 pts

15th 5813 Innes Armstrong – Burwain SC 12 5 19 22 BFD – – 58 pts

16th 5835 David Lucas – Grafham Water SC 33 8 RET 14 6 – – 61 pts

17th 5742 Adam Savage – Elton SC 21 2 8 33 -35 – – 64 pts

18th 5834 Chris Brown – RYA -35 34 22 7 7 – – 70 pts

19th 5803 Kevan Gibb – Largo Bay SC -43 10 17 21 24 – – 72 pts

20th 5850 Vincent Horey – King George SC 34 -45 12 10 20 – – 76 pts

21st 6000 Doug Latta – Hayling Island SC 8 -54 23 15 33 – – 79 pts

22nd 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls – Grafham Water SC 26 25 14 -42 17 – – 82 pts

23rd 5735 Andrew Voysey – Hayling Island SC 23 12 -38 20 29 – – 84 pts

24th 5804 Steve Ede – Ardleigh SC -32 31 21 17 19 – – 88 pts

25th 5816 Richie Bailey – Hayling Island SC 9 23 UFD 40 25 – – 97 pts

Full results available here