RS200 Nationals – Game, Set and Match to Peters and Anderson

James Peters and Maddy Anderson are declared 2019 RS200 National Champions as event ends a day early.
The racing has finished a day early at the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships at Royal Torbay YC because of the shocking forecast.
Peters and Anderson’s had a 5 point lead after Thursdays racing despite wins for Matt Mee and Emma Norris, and Jonny and Sarah McGovern.
Only Mee and Norris had an outside chance to change things, but they did not get the chance as the weather conditions intervened.
RS200 – 2019 National Championship leaders after 8 races (103 entries)
1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 1 1 2 1 -3 1 2 -5 – – 8 pts
2nd 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 -10 1 5 2 DSQ 1 2 – – 13 pts
3rd 1601 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern -8 6 3 7 1 5 -11 1 – – 23 pts
4th 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 5 -16 2 6 -22 4 3 – – 24 pts
5th 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage 5 3 6 8 -34 5 -13 10 – – 37 pts
6th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling -17 4 14 12 -32 2 3 11 – – 46 pts
7th 1136 Martin Wrigley and Arran Holman -32 13 9 6 5 13 -15 4 – – 50 pts
8th 1634 Owen Bowerman and Will Ward 9 9 5 -13 -23 8 8 13 – – 52 pts
9th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 7 8 10 -24 8 10 16 -35 – – 59 pts
10th 1039 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 6 DSQ 11 4 24 -34 14 9 – – 68 pts
11th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb 18 11 8 14 12 7 -54 -24 – – 70 pts
12th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe -24 17 15 -25 22 6 6 6 – – 72 pts
13th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton 11 -36 -21 15 11 9 18 8 – – 72 pts
14th 1029 Nick Robins and Florence Tanner -30 15 19 3 4 11 23 -28 – – 75 pts
15th 1703 Steve Wilson and Elysia Dooley 14 14 4 17 -25 4 22 -31 – – 75 pts
16th 1440 Peter Ballantine and Jo Kalderon 21 16 DNS 10 7 20 -25 23 – – 97 pts
17th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan 20 21 -30 16 20 13 -24 7 – – 97 pts
18th 573 James Grummett and Matt Taylor 16 22 20 9 -28 18 -38 25 – – 110 pts
19th 1509 Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill 39 -40 -50 19 18 15 7 14 – – 112 pts
20th 880 Murray Hampshire and Jess Hammett 27 27 12 -34 15 14 -28 18 – – 113 pts