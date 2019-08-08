Solo Nationals – Day 1 at Weymouth

After four races at the Solo UK National Championships, Andy Davis and Charlie Cumbley are tied for the lead on 5 points.

The two leaders have an 11 point lead from third placed Richard Lovering with 16 points. In fourth place is Finley Dickinson tied on 17 points with Tim Law.

Cumbley opened the scoring with a win ahead of Finley Dickinson with Mark Lee taking third. In the second race Andy Davis picked up the baton, winning ahead of Adam Savage, with Dickinson taking third place.

Race 3 was a second win for Cumbley, with Jack Hopkins in second and Davis taking third. In the fourth race Davis took his second win with Jon Emmett second and Cumbley third.

So, both Cumbley and Davis have a 1, 1, 3, scoreline and with the first discard already in play, Cumbley drops a 6 and Davis a 7.

With the weather forecast promising rain and considerable amounts of wind on Friday and Saturday the event packed in additional races Thursday in case the weather really does cause problems.

Solo – 2019 National Championship, leaders after 4 races (70 entries)

1st 5787 Andy Davis South Staffordshire SC -7 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 5705 Charlie Cumbley Warsash SC 1 -6 1 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 5831 Richard Lovering Hayling Island SC 4 -14 6 6 – – 16 pts

4th 5629 Finley Dickinson Hayling Island SC 2 3 (71.0,UFD) 12 – – 17 pts

5th 5743 Tim Law Salcombe YC 5 7 5 -9 – – 17 pts

6th 5732 Jack Hopkins Hayling Island SC 13 -24 2 8 – – 23 pts

7th 5864 Jon Emmett Weir Wood SC 11 -16 10 2 – – 23 pts

8th 5808 Shane MacCarthy Greystones SC -16 11 4 11 – – 26 pts

9th 5840 Oliver Davenport Northampton SC 14 9 -16 4 – – 27 pts

10th 5130 Mark Lee Lymington Town SC 3 13 13 -24 – – 29 pts

11th 5782 Nigel Davies Draycote Water SC 10 -17 7 13 – – 30 pts

12th 5742 Adam Savage Elton SC 21 2 8 -33 – – 31 pts

13th 5691 Guy Mayger Felpham SC -17 4 11 16 – – 31 pts

14th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich SC 15 -37 15 5 – – 35 pts

15th 5813 Innes Armstrong Burwain SC 12 5 19 -22 – – 36 pts

16th 5781 Alexander Butler Hayling Island SC 6 15 18 -36 – – 39 pts

17th 6000 Doug Latta Hayling Island SC 8 -54 23 15 – – 46 pts

18th 5803 Kevan Gibb Largo Bay SC -43 10 17 21 – – 48 pts

19th 5835 David Lucas Grafham Water SC 33 8 (71.0,RET) 14 – – 55 pts

20th 5735 Andrew Voysey Hayling Island SC 23 12 -38 20 – – 55 pts

21st 5850 Vincent Horey King George SC 34 -45 12 10 – – 56 pts

22nd 5834 Chris Brown RYA -35 34 22 7 – – 63 pts

23rd 5827 Ewan Birkin-Walls Grafham Water SC 26 25 14 -42 – – 65 pts

24th 5801 Willie Todd Largs SC 18 18 30 -44 – – 66 pts

25th 5750 David Mitchell Warsash SC 19 -44 31 18 – – 68 pts

