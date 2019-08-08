Cowes Week – Saturday racing is abandoned

In light of the weather forecast for Saturday 10 August, all racing for White and Black Group classes on Saturday is abandoned.

the first warning signal for White Group classes on Sunday 11 August will not be before 12:00 hrs, to allow additional time for White Group competitors to reach Cowes following the very strong winds.

The Race Committee intends to run the published programme of racing for Black Group on Sunday 11 August, with the first warning signal at the scheduled time of 10:05 hrs.

Any changes to the programme for the Cowes SailGP event racing on Saturday will be announced by 08:00 hrs Friday morning.