RS200 Nationals Day 3 – Peters and Anderson retain lead

James Peters and Maddy Anderson retain their lead after the third day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Royal Torbay YC.

Peters and Anderson have built a 13 point lead after six races, always finishing in the first three places.

In second place are Matt Mee and Emma Norris (DSQ,1) who have 21 points and a 15 point gap to third placed Jonny and Sarah McGovern (13,11), with Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey (22,9) now in fourth place.

In the stronger wind conditions, Owen Bowerman and Will Ward (8,7) are now in fifth and Tom and Charlie Darling (2,3) in sixth overall.

RS200 – 2019 National Championship leaders after 6 races (103 entries)

1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 1 1 2 1 -3 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 10 1 5 2 DSQ 1 – – 21 pts

3rd 1601 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 8 6 3 7 1 -33 11 – – 36 pts

4th 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 5 16 2 6 -22 9 – – 42 pts

5th 1634 Owen Bowerman and Will Ward 9 9 5 13 -23 8 7 – – 51 pts

6th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 17 4 14 12 -32 2 3 – – 52 pts

7th 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage 5 3 6 8 -34 5 25 – – 52 pts

8th 1703 Steve Wilson and Elysia Dooley 14 14 4 17 -25 4 6 – – 59 pts

9th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 7 8 10 24 8 10 -30 – – 67 pts

10th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb -18 11 8 14 12 7 17 – – 69 pts

11th 1029 Nick Robins and Florence Tanner -30 15 19 3 4 11 20 – – 72 pts

12th 1136 Martin Wrigley and Arran Holman 32 13 9 6 5 -55 13 – – 78 pts

13th 1440 Peter Ballantine and Jo Kalderon 21 16 DNS 10 7 20 5 – – 79 pts

14th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton 11 -36 21 15 11 9 15 – – 82 pts

15th 1039 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 6 DSQ 11 4 24 34 19 – – 98 pts

16th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe 24 17 15 -25 22 6 14 – – 98 pts

17th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan 20 21 -30 16 20 13 8 – – 98 pts

18th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Amelia Hewitson -33 18 22 11 21 19 10 – – 101 pts

19th 573 James Grummett and Matt Taylor 16 22 20 9 -28 18 24 – – 109 pts

20th 1625 Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson 28 12 -37 18 10 12 32 – – 112 pts

Full results here