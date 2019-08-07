RS Tera Worlds – Day 2 in Ljungskile, Sweden

After the second day of the RS Tera World Challenge Trophy at Ljungskile, Sweden, Alice Davis leads the Pro fleet and Felix Stewart the Sport fleet.
In the Tera Pro fleet Britain’s Alice Davis, won the two races sailed and now has a seven point lead ahead of Peter Cope, with Max Steele now in third place and Oliver Rayner fourth.
In the Tera Sport fleet, Felix Stewart now leads with a two point advantage over Jac Bailey, with Oliver Thompson in third place and fourth William Bailey.
Wednesday is a lay-day.
RS Tera Pro – World Challenge leaders after 5 races (33 entries)
1st GBR 798 Alice Davis 1 1 -2 1 1 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR 3882 Peter Cope -6 3 3 3 2 – – 11 pts
3rd GBR 2505 Max Steele -5 2 5 2 5 – – 14 pts
4th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner 4 5 8 -9 6 – – 23 pts
5th GBR 3877 Teddy Dunn -18 6 1 5 15 – – 27 pts
6th GBR 3262 Imogen Wade 7 -9 7 7 8 – – 29 pts
7th SWE 3591 Tage Barne 8 -18 14 4 7 – – 33 pts
8th SWE 3592 Hanna Wallström -14 7 13 10 4 – – 34 pts
9th DEN 1111 Jeppe Krat 17 10 -19 6 3 – – 36 pts
10th GBR 3257 Esme Barraclough 10 17 4 -19 9 – – 40 pts
RS Tera Sport – World Challenge leaders after 5 races (57 entries)
1st GBR 2969 Felix Stewart 2 OCS 1 4 3 – – 10 pts
2nd GBR 2156 Jac Bailey 1 2 2 -11 8 – – 13 pts
3rd SUI 3820 Oliver Thompson 3 3 -5 2 5 – – 13 pts
4th GBR 3159 William Bailey 4 -12 8 8 1 – – 21 pts
5th GBR 2603 Matthew Rayner OCS 8 3 5 12 – – 28 pts
6th GBR 3885 Josh Stokes 5 11 7 -12 6 – – 29 pts
7th RSA 3888 Christopher Le Roux 8 OCS 9 6 7 – – 30 pts
8th GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty 6 5 6 -23 14 – – 31 pts
9th GBR 3091 Toby Smith -21 1 12 19 2 – – 34 pts
10th GBR 3897 Tilda Brayshay 14 4 -15 9 13 – – 40 pts