470 World Championship – Day 1 racing abandoned in Enoshima

All racing on the first day of the 470 World Championships in Enoshima, Japan, has been postponed until Monday due to lack of wind.

Several starts were made for the women’s event, but they did not make 20 minute time limit to Mark 1 and racing was abandoned for the day.

No racing was attempted for the men.

182 athletes from 29 nations are entered for the men and womens 470 World Championships in Enoshima, venue for the Tokyo 2020 sailing events.

An 11 race series is scheduled, followed by a top ten team medal race to decide the podium places and select the six nations in the women, and four in the men qualifying for Tokyo 2020 at this the second Olympic qualification event.

Medal racing will take place on Friday 9 August.

