470 World Championship – Olympic Team selection is the Goal

184 athletes representing 28 nations from around the world are in Enohsima, Japan for the 2019 470 World Championship with racing starting this Sunday.

The championships are taking place just two weeks before the final Tokyo 2020 test event for the Olympic sailing classes.

Two British teams: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, and Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, will be competing in the women’s championship.

While Luke Patience and Chris Grube are competing in the men’s event.

Although both Mills and McIntyre, and Patience and Grube have been selected for the final Tokyo 2020 test event, selection for the British sailing team at the Tokyo 2020 Games has not yet been announced.

This puts a lot of emphasis on achieving good results at these Worlds and the Tokyo 2020 test event over the next few weeks.



The Championship will formally open with the Opening Ceremony on Saturday 3 August.

There is an official practice race on Saturday 3 August before racing gets underway on Sunday 4 August.

The 470 Men fleet will contest a 5 race qualifying series and a 6 race final series ahead of the 10 boat Medal Race, whilst the 470 Women will be racing an 11 race opening series to decide the top ten boats advancing to the Medal Race.

Typical weather: Temperature high of 30 degrees and the usual high humidity. A light breeze, picking up to around 9 knots by mid-afternoon.

