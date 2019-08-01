Tasar Worlds – Peters and Darling take three race wins on Day 4

Things have taken an interesting turn at the Tasar World Championships after British pair, James Peters and Charlie Darling, racked-up three back to back race wins on day 4.

But overall leaders Rob and Nicole Douglass of Australia are not ready to blink yet!

The day before they took a second place in the big blow, and then suffered a DNF after they lost their mast in the second race.

With the mast and deck damage fixed overnight they were back out today, and as their 2, 2, 3, score shows, totally back in competitive mode – finishing the day still four points ahead of Peters and Darling after eight races.

The Douglasses used the first discard to drop the DNF, but with four races still to go, and a second discard after the next race, they have some wriggle room.

To overtake and win this championship Peters and Darling have to keep on winning, no easy task in this very competitive fleet.

While Peters and Darling were winning Thursday’s three races, there was plenty of action going on behind them.

In the first race (R6) Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley AUS rounded the windward mark behind Peters and Darling, while the Douglasses were back in sixth, and were still there second time aound. But by the finish they had claimed a second place, with third going to James and Tara Burman AUS.

A similar scenario in race 7, with Peters and Darling rounding the windward mark ahead of Steve Mitchell and Polly Newman GBR, with the Douglasses not in the first five.

But by the final gybe mark there they were, following across the finish in second again, with James and Tara Burman taking third.

And so to the final race of the day.

Once again Peters and Darling led the fleet around the course, this time with Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry AUS finishing second, while the ever-present Rob and Nicole Douglass crossed in third, maintaining their grip on a third World Title.

Nicole Douglass commented, “We sailed an incredibly consistent day with consistent results, but not enough to beat local duo James and Charlie. We have become great friends over the regatta as we are all super competitive – they are lightning fast upwind.”

Two more days of racing with four races scheduled . . .

Tasar – 2019 World Championship – Day 4 Race leaders, 8 races 1 discard (67 entries)

1st AUS 2848 Rob Douglass and Nicole Douglass 1 2 2 2 DNF 2 2 3 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 2877 James Peters and Charlie Darling 4 -5 3 3 5 1 1 1 – – 18 pts

3rd AUS 2942 James Burman and Tara Burman 7 6 1 1 DNF 3 3 5 – – 26 pts

4th USA 2398 Michael Karas and Molly Jackson 2 -10 4 4 6 6 6 4 – – 32 pts

5th AUS 2813 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley 8 1 6 6 1 5 -17 7 – – 34 pts

6th AUS 2857 Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry 5 4 9 7 4 15 -25 2 – – 46 pts

7th AUS 2925 Hugh Tait and Anna Tait -17 12 16 5 9 4 4 6 – – 56 pts

8th AUS 2831 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway 3 7 5 BFD 3 7 31 10 – – 66 pts

9th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 9 8 11 10 13 8 9 -14 – – 68 pts

10th USA 2916 Jay Renehan and Lisa 14 3 8 BFD 8 11 11 16 – – 71 pts

11th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte 6 11 10 -20 18 9 7 13 – – 74 pts

12th AUS 2922 Lloyd Lissiman and Skip Lissiman 22 15 7 BFD 2 16 15 9 – – 86 pts

13th AUS 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe 18 9 12 8 7 12 28 -31 – – 94 pts

14th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies 11 17 15 9 11 -32 10 22 – – 95 pts

15th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce 10 27 14 14 31 14 5 UFD – – 115 pts

16th USA 2691 Chris Lanzinger and Molly Lanzinger 19 26 24 19 DNC 10 21 12 – – 131 pts

17th GER 2972 Stephan Heim and Susanne Schwickert 13 20 -32 26 25 20 8 30 – – 142 pts

18th GBR 2909 Rupert Stock and Stephanie Stock 25 13 -30 27 14 29 16 20 – – 144 pts

19th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson 23 28 13 BFD 12 41 13 19 – – 149 pts

20th JPN 2768 Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami 15 23 17 -40 22 24 19 29 – – 149 pts

21st GBR 735 Richard Marsden and Emma Toman 26 16 23 16 16 28 -36 24 – – 149 pts

Full results available here

