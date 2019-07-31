Tasar Worlds Day 3 – When the going gets tough . . .

Hayling Bay showed its tougher side to the Tasar World fleet Wednesday after the benign Monday racing. It raged on Tuesday keeping everyone ashore, and then tempted them out for a full-on Wednesday.

Among the winners were James and Tara Burman adding a second race win to their scoreline, and Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley loving the conditions, and with a sixth, and a win in the final race, they move into second overall behind leaders Rob and Nicole Douglass.

Australia’s Rob and Nicole Douglass finished second behind the Burmans in the first race (R4) with Britain’s James Peters and Charlie Darling in third place and the USA pair, Michael Karas and Molly Jackson claiming fourth.

The black flag also removed some strong players from that first race, including Paul and Bronwyn Ridgway, and Jay Renehan and Lisa who both came back stronger in the second race.

The 20+ knot wind with a lumpy sea state was causing some equipment failures and tired crews, some 26 boats headed in for an early warm shower before the second race.

Race 5 looked to be another runaway win for the Burmans when just before the gybe mark they lost their mast.

Longbottom and Bentley picked-up the baton and led Lloyd and Skip Lissiman to the finish, with the Ridgways taking third. Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry snapped-up a fourth place, holding off Peters and Darling who took fifth just ahead of Karas and Jackson.

Overall Rob and Nicole Douglass have 7 points (discarding a DNF), with second Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley on 14 points, and third James and Tara Burman tied on 15 points with Peters and Darling.

Some fast sailing out there today with Peters and Darling recording 13.8 knots on the Tracker!

All results provisional, redress and protests will be heard this evening and any changes to results made in the morning.

Tasar – 2019 World Championship – Day 3 Race leaders, 5 races 1 discard (67 entries)

1st AUS 2848 Rob Douglass and Nicole Douglass 1 2 2 2 DNF – – 7 pts

2nd AUS 2813 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley -8 1 6 6 1 – – 14 pts

3rd AUS 2942 James Burman and Tara Burman 7 6 1 1 DNF – – 15 pts

4th GBR 2877 James Peters and Charlie Darling 4 -5 3 3 5 – – 15 pts

5th USA 2398 Michael Karas and Molly Jackson 2 -10 4 4 6 – – 16 pts

6th AUS 2831 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway 3 7 5 BFD 3 – – 18 pts

7th AUS 2857 Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry 5 4 -9 7 4 – – 20 pts

8th USA 2916 Jay Renehan and Lisa 14 3 8 BFD 8 – – 33 pts

9th AUS 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe -18 9 12 8 7 – – 36 pts

10th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 9 8 11 10 -13 – – 38 pts

11th AUS 2925 Hugh Tait and Anna Tait -17 12 16 5 9 – – 42 pts

12th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte 6 11 10 -20 18 – – 45 pts

13th AUS 2922 Lloyd Lissiman and Skip Lissiman 22 15 7 BFD 2 – – 46 pts

14th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies 11 -17 15 9 11 – – 46 pts

15th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce 10 27 14 14 -31 – – 65 pts

16th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson 23 28 13 BFD 12 – – 76 pts

17th JPN 2768 Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami 15 23 17 -40 22 – – 77 pts

18th GBR 2909 Rupert Stock and Stephanie Stock 25 13 -30 27 14 – – 79 pts

19th GBR 735 Richard Marsden and Emma Toman 26 16 23 DNC 16 – – 81 pts

20th GER 2972 Stephan Heim and Susanne Schwickert 13 20 -32 26 25 – – 84 pts

Full results available here