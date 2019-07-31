RS Aero UK Nationals – Everyone a winner at East Lothian

The RS Aero class does not do things by halves, so we do not have just one National Champion but three.

Working are way up (weight-wise) we have the Aero 5 where William Caiger is the 2019 National Champion, the Aero 7 with Peter Barton the champion and finally the Aero 9 with Liam Willis the champion.

In the Aero 5, William Caiger finished with 14 points, 5 points ahead of Ned Stattersfield, with Liina Kolk taking third place on the podium. Kolk was also 1st Lady. 1st Youth Lady was Lily Barrett in ninth.

In the Aero 7, the biggest fleet by entry numbers, Peter Barton finished tied on 13 points with Craig Williamson. Barton actually clinched the title in the penultimate race, leaving Williamson to win the final race. In third was Tim Hire on 16 points.

Hire was also 1st Youth. First Lady was Ellie Craig in 14th and 1st Master was UK Class Chairman Nigel Rolfe in 12th.

And finally the big-rig Aero 9 where Liam Willis took the title with 11 points and 2 points ahead of Greg Bartlett. Just one point further back in third place was Ben Charnley, he was also top youth.

The RS Aero 9 had no less then 5 race winners over their 8 race series.

However the RS Aero 5s must have been the friendliest fleet ever taking it in turns for the top spot with an incredible 7 different winners and a different leader after each day!

The RS Aero 7s achieved their dubious notoriety with four general recalls in Race 8 as the tide set to carry the fleet over the start.

But East Lothian Yacht Club PRO, Jim Sinclair, kept order and with about five RS Aero 7s pulled out on each attempt the fleet eventually got away with just 30 starters from a 48 strong fleet.

RS Aero 5 – 2019 UK Nationals – Final Leaders (23 entries)

1st 1844 William Caiger – Sevenoaks School – – 14 pts

2nd 2325 Ned Stattersfield – Wells-Next-The-Sea – – 19 pts

3rd 2948 Liina Kolk – Saaremaa/Pirita, EST – – 22 pts

4th 1096 Harrison Pye – Draycote WSC – – 23 pts

5th 2966 David Peaty – Upton Warren SC – – 29 pts

6th 2531 Jamie Rastrick – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 32 pts

7th 1596 Henry Rastrick – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 34 pts

8th 2442 Jonathan Bailey – Grafham SC – – 39 pts

9th 2105 Lily Barrett – Island Barn RSC – – 41 pts

10th 2552 Sammy Isaacs-Jnsn – Maidenhead SC – – 59 pts

RS Aero 7 – 2019 UK Nationals – Final Leaders (46 entries)

1st 2813 Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 13 pts

2nd 2719 Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 13 pts

3rd 2439 Tim Hire – RoyalLym/LymTown – – 16 pts

4th 2964 Ben Wilcox – East Lothian YC – – 23 pts

5th 1020 Richard Pye – Draycote WSC – – 28 pts

6th 2875 Noah Rees – TorpointMos – – 31 pts

7th 2976 Ants Haavel – Pirita SPK, EST – – 39 pts

8th 3003 Ben Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 46 pts

9th 2553 Mark Riddington – Emsworth Slipper SC – – 51 pts

10th 2738 Spike Daniels – Hayling Island SC – – 62 pts

11th 2543 Steve Norbury – Warsash SC – – 65 pts

12th 3005 Nigel Rolfe – Burghfield SC – – 67 pts

13th 2106 Roscoe Martin – Ogston SC – – 69 pts

14th 2603 Ellie Craig – Draycote WSC – – 78 pts

15th 2811 Richard Kennedy – Emsworth Slipper SC – – 82 pts

RS Aero 9 – 2019 UK Nationals – Final (10 entries)

1st 2955 Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 11 pts

2nd 2600 Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC – – 13 pts

3rd 2865 Ben Charnley – Snettisham Beach SC – – 14 pts

4th 1171 Ffinlo Wright – Isle of Man YC – – 19 pts

5th 1331 Rory Cohen – Frampton-on-Severn – – 24 pts

6th 2527 Robbie Lawson – East Lothian YC – – 28 pts

7th 1810 Jeremy Higson – Bartley SC – – 38 pts

8th 1926 Jon Shaw – East Lothian YC – – 40 pts

9th 2369 Tom Ehler – Lym Town SC, GER – – 45 pts

10th 2832 Clive Harries – Yorkshire Dales SC – – 52 pts

Full results available here