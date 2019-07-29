Tasar Worlds – Rob and Nicole Douglass of Australia rule on Day 1

Three races were completed for the first day of racing at the Tasar World Championships at Hayling Island SC on Monday.

The 2005 and 2009 champions, Rob and Nicole Douglass of Australia, made no mistakes on a sparkling day in Hyaling Bay, winning the opening race and following it with a pair of second places to give them a 7 point lead.

In second are the British pair James Peters and Charlie Darling who finished with 12 points from a 4,5,3 scoreline, a protest, which could dramatically change their position, was ruled invalid.

In third place are another Aussie pair, James and Tara Burman who won the final race to finish the day with 14 points and one point ahead of Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley, who won the second race, and are tied on 15 points with Paul and Bronwyn Ridgway.

It was a long day on the water for the 60 plus teams as Race Officer Mark Wood took advantage of the good conditions in the Bay to complete the maximum three races ahead of a possible bad weather warning for Tuesday.

If the thunderstorm forcast does cause the racing to be canned on Tuesday (decision by 10:00 hrs) then the Thursday lay-day will be used to catch-up with the programme.

The first race got away under a black-flag after a general recall and although their was a 15 deg wind shift the race tean was able to reset the triangle for the second lap.

Winners were Rob and Nicole Douglass ahead of Michael Karas and Molly Jackson of the USA, with the Ridgeways in third place.

The second race was again under the black-flag, with two boats OCS. This was a win for Longbottom and Bentley ahead of Rob and Nicole Douglass, with another USA pair, Jay and Lisa Renehan taking third.

The third and final race went to James and Tara Burman (disproving the old wives tale about winning the practice race) ahead of Rob and Nicole Douglass, with Peters and Darling proving to be super-fast downwind to grab third.

So we wait now on a decision Tuesday morning . . . ‘will they won’t they’ race ?

Tasar – 2019 World Championship – Day 1 Race leaders after 3 races (67 entries)

1st AUS 2848 Rob Douglass and Nicole Douglass 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR 2877 James Peters and Charlie Darling 4 5 3 – – 12 pts

3rd AUS 2942 James Burman and Tara Burman 7 6 1 – – 14 pts

4th AUS 2813 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley 8 1 6 – – 15 pts

5th AUS 2831 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway 3 7 5 – – 15 pts

6th USA 2398 Michael Karas and Molly Jackson 2 10 4 – – 16 pts

7th AUS 2857 Craig McPhee and Gillian Berry 5 4 9 – – 18 pts

8th USA 2916 Jay Renehan and Lisa 14 3 8 – – 25 pts

9th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte 6 11 10 – – 27 pts

10th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 9 8 11 – – 28 pts

11th AUS 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe 18 9 12 – – 39 pts

12th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies 11 17 15 – – 43 pts

13th AUS 2922 Lloyd Lissiman and Skip Lissiman 22 15 7 – – 44 pts

14th AUS 2925 Hugh Tait and Anna Tait 17 12 16 – – 45 pts

15th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce 10 27 14 – – 51 pts

16th JPN 2768 Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami 15 23 17 – – 55 pts

17th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson 23 28 13 – – 64 pts

18th GER 2972 Stephan Heim and Susanne Schwickert 13 20 32 – – 65 pts

19th GBR 735 Richard Marsden and Emma Toman 26 16 23 – – 65 pts

20th GBR 2909 Rupert Stock and Stephanie Stock 25 13 30 – – 68 pts

Full results available here