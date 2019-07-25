RS 400, 700 & 800 Lake Garda Championships – Day 3

The RS 400, 700 and 800 classes are holding their 2019 International / European Championships on Lake Garda.

RS400 – Leaders after 6 races (29 entries)

1st GBR 1488 Michael Sims, Jack Holden 1 1 3 1 2 -4 – – 8,0 pts

2nd GBR 1377 Sean Cleary, Annalise Nixon -3 3 1 2 3 3 – – 12,0 pts

3rd GBR 1385 James Downer, Jon Price 6 5 (dsq) 3 1 1 – – 16,0 pts

4th GBR 1463 Stewart Robertson, Sarah Robertson 2 2 6 -20 5 5 – – 20,0 pts

5th GBR 1455 John MacKenzie, Andy Box 5 4 10 -12 7 6 – – 32,0 pts

6th GBR 1441 Paul Oakey, Dan Martin 8 14 -21 4 6 2 – – 34,0 pts

7th GBR 1355 Phil Murray, Neil Schofield 11 11 4 6 -12 8 – – 40,0 pts

8th GBR 1425 Mike Green, Sophie Green 4 8 9 18 4 (ufd) – – 43,0 pts

9th GBR 1456 Russell Collister, June Collister 7 9 2 9 -22 17 – – 44,0 pts

10th GBR 875 Jacob Ainsworth, Kayleigh Roberts 15 12 13 5 -18 7 – – 52,0 pts

11th GBR 1390 Andy Hatch, Dan Hawkins 12 -23 8 8 17 9 – – 54,0 pts

12th GBR 1312 David Swift, Ian Clark 9 -21 12 10 13 10 – – 54,0 pts

13th GBR 1181 Bruce Mills, Andrea Jarman 14 7 11 16 -20 12 – – 60,0 pts

14th GBR 1437 Barrie Thornton, Nick Hunt 20 18 7 (dns) 11 14 – – 70,0 pts

15th IRL 1255 Ruan O’Tiarnaigh, Cat Chimney 19 20 5 17 10 -21 – – 71,0 pts

RS700 – Leaders after 7 races (22 entries)

1st GBR 1060 Jerry Wales, 2 3 2 1 1 -5 1 – – 10,0 pts

2nd GBR 875 Robbie Bell, 4 1 1 -15 2 1 4 – – 13,0 pts

3rd CZE 1065 Milan Hajek, 1 2 3 (dnf) 3 3 2 – – 14,0 pts

4th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer -13 4 4 2 7 2 6 – – 25,0 pts

5th GBR 1027 Colin Dacey 3 6 -8 3 4 8 7 – – 31,0 pts

6th GBR 966 Matt Carter -22 8 5 5 9 10 5 – – 42,0 pts

7th CZE 1018 Tomas Vastl 5 -11 7 7 8 7 8 – – 42,0 pts

8th CZE 988 Michal Kotek 6 10 9 4 5 9 -15 – – 43,0 pts

9th GBR 1023 Ian Nolan 8 7 10 -14 6 6 9 – – 46,0 pts

10th GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth 9 5 (dns) dns 11 4 3 – – 55,0 pts

11th GBR 1055 Jonathan Cameron 11 9 6 -16 10 11 11 – – 58,0 pts

12th GBR 860 Jack Napolitano 10 14 13 8 (dns) 15 10 – – 70,0 pts

13th CZE 905 Vaiclav Brabec 14 12 -17 6 13 13 13 – – 71,0 pts

14th CZE 951 Marek Dudak 16 18 12 10 12 12 (dns) – – 80,0 pts

15th CZE 1036 Jiri Lassig 7 15 19 13 -21 18 16 – – 88,0 pts

RS800 – Leaders after 6 races (42 entries)

1st GBR 1215 Steve Wilson, Rory Hunter 5 3 -11 3 1 4 – – 16,0 pts

2nd GBR 1144 Tom Morris, Guy Fillmore -8 8 3 2 4 3 – – 20,0 pts

3rd GBR 1234 Frances Partington, Tom Partington 3 -7 2 6 5 5 – – 21,0 pts

4th GBR 1220 Luke McEwen, Milly Boyle -32 1 1 4 3 18 – – 27,0 pts

5th GBR 1207 Phil Walker, John Mather 11 6 4 1 8 (dns) – – 30,0 pts

6th GBR 1171 James Penty, Eddie Grayson 2 -16 13 7 7 7 – – 36,0 pts

7th GBR 961 Megan Brickwood, Stephanie Orton 12 4 9 -20 13 9 – – 47,0 pts

8th GBR 1222 Paul Jenkins, Peter Jenkins -19 5 10 8 12 13 – – 48,0 pts

9th GBR 1228 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries (ocs) 9 26 10 2 2 – – 49,0 pts

10th GBR 1194 Joe Joyner, Will Broom 14 2 14 5 14 -15 – – 49,0 pts

11th GBR 1231 Hugh Shone, Hannah Tattersall 13 11 -21 17 9 1 – – 51,0 pts

12th GBR 1203 Tim Gratton, Fiona Hampshire 1 10 -20 16 11 17 – – 55,0 pts

13th FRA 1236 Gilles Peeters, Heloise Baize 10 -17 17 12 6 10 – – 55,0 pts

14th GBR 1131 Rebecca Diamond, Ed Fitzgerald 4 14 7 15 16 (dns) – – 56,0 pts

15th GBR 1121 Ben Clegg, Abi Embser – Kay -34 13 8 9 15 12 – – 57,0 pts

16th GBR 1187 Geoff Carveth, Lesley Dhonau 17 12 5 13 -21 11 – – 58,0 pts