Tasar class 2019 Worlds – Aussies set the pace . . .

The Tasar class 2019 World Championships will take place at Hayling Island SC (HISC) starting on Sunday 28 July, with entries from Australia, USA, Japan, Holland, Germany, Ireland and Britain.

Early arrivals are already practising out on Hayling Bay in the ideal sailing conditions and also joined in the HISC Pennant Racing in Hayling Bay over the weekend.

This was something of an eye-opener for the local HISC Tasar sailors as two top Aussie teams – Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry, and Rob and Nic Douglas – set about winning the four races between them!

David and Fiona Sayce saved the honour of the club by finishing third overall to the flying Aussies, but it looks like the local sailors face an up-hill struggle in a class normally dominated by Australian and American competitors.

Former World Champions entered include Rob and Nic Douglas champions in 2005 and 2009, and Paul and Brnwyn Ridgeway champions in 2011. Craig Mcphee has been runner-up on at least two occasions.

Late entry to the championship is James Peters, the British Sailing Team 49er helm, he has taken over his father’s Tasar, sailing with top 29er wireman Charlie Darling . . . hope they remember the Tasar doesn’t have trapeze!

All shipping containers have arrived and the Japanese competitors are due to arrive at HISC today (Wed).

The weather this week at Hayling has been ideal, with a good sea breeze kicking in with the high temperatures.

The Met Office forecast for next week is for sunny spells and scattered showers, but with some central and southeastern parts staying dry. At the start of next week there’ll most probably be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells, with showers most likely in the west and southwest.

Temperatures will generally be above the average, and possibly hot at times in the southeast.

First racing is Sunday with an official Practice race and then the first championship race on Monday 29 July.