RS 400, 700 & 800 Lake Garda Championships – Day 2

The RS 400, 700 and 800 classes are holding their 2019 International / European Championships on Lake Garda.

These are the leading positions after two days of racing:

RS400 – Leaders after 4 races (29 entries)

1st GBR 1488 Michael Sims, Jack Holden, Carsington SC 1 1 -3 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 1377 Sean Cleary, Annalise Nixon, Oxford SC -3 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

3rd GBR 1463 Stewart Robertson, Sarah Robertson, Royal Forth YC 2 2 7 -20 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 1385 James Downer, Jon Price, Gurnard SC -6 5 5 3 – – 13 pts

5th GBR 1456 Russell Collister, June Collister, IOM YC 7 -9 2 9 – – 18 pts

6th GBR 1455 John MacKenzie, Andy Box, Dalgety Bay SC 5 4 11 -12 – – 20 pts

7th GBR 1355 Phil Murray, Neil Schofield, Tynemouth SC -12 11 4 6 – – 21 pts

8th GBR 1425 Mike Green, Sophie Green, Eastbourne Sovereign 4 8 10 -18 – – 22 pts

9th GBR 1441 Paul Oakey, Dan Martin, Portchester SC 8 14 -22 4 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 1390 Andy Hatch, Dan Hawkins, QMSC 11 -23 9 8 – – 28 pts

11th GBR 875 Jacob Ainsworth, Kayleigh Roberts, South Shields SC -16 12 14 5 – – 31 pts

12th GBR 1312 David Swift, Ian Clark, Warsash SC 9 -21 13 10 – – 32 pts

13th GBR 1263 Dave Stockton, Sophie Stockton, Wimbleball SC -18 6 16 11 – – 33 pts

14th GBR 1181 Bruce Mills, Andrea Jarman, Warsash SC 14 7 12 -16 – – 33 pts

15th GBR 1394 Mark Tucker, Julie Tucker, Lee on Solent SC 15 -26 18 7 – – 40 pts

RS700 – Leaders after 5 races (22 entries)

1st GBR 1060 Jerry Wales, Windsport 2 -3 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 875 Robbie Bell, Snettisham Beach SC 4 1 1 -16 2 – – 8 pts

3rd CZE 1065 Milan Hajek, YCLP 1 2 4 (dnf) 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 1027 Colin Dacey, Snettisham Beach SC 3 6 -9 3 4 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 1063 Theo Galyer, HISC -13 4 5 2 7 – – 18 pts

6th CZE 988 Michal Kotek, JMJ 6 -10 10 4 5 – – 25 pts

7th GBR 720 Richard Wadsworth, Stokes Bay SC 9 5 3 -14 11 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 966 Matt Carter, Lancing SC -22 8 6 5 9 – – 28 pts

9th CZE 1018 Tomas Vastl, tbc 5 -11 8 7 8 – – 28 pts

10th GBR 1023 Ian Nolan, Snettisham Beach SC 8 7 11 -15 6 – – 32 pts

11th GBR 1055 Jonathan Cameron, HISC 11 9 7 -17 10 – – 37 pts

12th CZE 905 Vaiclav Brabec, YC Cere 14 12 -18 6 13 – – 45 pts

13th GBR 860 Jack Napolitano, Snettisham Beach SC 10 14 14 8 (dns) – – 46 pts

14th CZE 951 Marek Dudak, YC Cere 16 -18 13 10 12 – – 51 pts

15th CZE 9881 Kamil Kotek, JMJ 17 (dns) 12 11 14 – – 54 pts

RS800 – Leaders after 4 races (42 entries)

1st GBR 1220 Luke McEwen, Milly Boyle, Royal Lymington YC -32 1 1 4 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 1207 Phil Walker, John Mather, HISC -11 6 4 1 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 1234 Frances Partington, Tom Partington, HISC 3 -7 2 6 – – 11 pts

4th GBR 1215 Steve Wilson, Rory Hunter, tbc 5 3 -11 3 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 1144 Tom Morris, Guy Fillmore, HISC -8 8 3 2 – – 13 pts

6th GBR 1194 Joe Joyner, Will Broom, Lyme Regis SC -14 2 14 5 – – 21 pts

7th GBR 1171 James Penty, Eddie Grayson, Beaver SC 2 -16 13 7 – – 22 pts

8th GBR 1222 Paul Jenkins, Peter Jenkins, Eastbourne Sovereign SC -19 5 10 8 – – 23 pts

9th GBR 1131 Rebecca Diamond, Ed [email protected], HISC 4 14 7 -15 – – 25 pts

10th GBR 961 Megan Brickwood, Stephanie Orton, Chichester YC 12 4 9 -20 – – 25 pts

11th GBR 1203 Tim Gratton, Fiona Hampshire, St Catharine’s College SC 1 10 -20 16 – – 27 pts

12th GBR 1187 Geoff Carveth, Lesley Dhonau, Warsash SC -17 12 5 13 – – 30 pts

13th GBR 1121 Ben Clegg, Abi Embser – Kay, Brightlingsea SC -34 13 8 9 – – 30 pts

14th FRA 1236 Gilles Peeters, Heloise Baize, SN Larmor Plage 10 -17 17 12 – – 39 pts

15th GBR 1231 Hugh Shone, Hannah Tattersall, Swanage SC 13 11 -21 17 – – 41 pts

16th GBR 1204 Martin Orton, Ian Brooks, Chichester YC -29 15 12 14 – – 41 pts

