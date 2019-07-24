Flying 15 UK Nationals – Day 1 to Vials and Turner

Graham Vials and Chris Turner top the leaderboard after day 1 of the Flying 15 UK National Championship at Parkstone YC.

Three time World Champions, Vials and Turner were the Nationals winners the last time they were held at Parkstone YC in 2014.

With wins in the first two races Vials and Turner take a seven point lead ahead of Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie (2,7) on 9 points.

In third place are Chris and Tom Waples (10,3) tied on 13 points with David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell (3,10).

With Vials and Turner clear leaders it was all about second, and after Whitworth and Scroggie took second in the first race, it was Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson (17,2) who chased the leading pair home in race 2.

Racing concludes on Saturday 27 July.

Flying 15 – UK National Championship – Leaders after 2 races (47 entries)

1st 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 4020 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie 2 7 – – 9 pts

3rd 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples 10 3 – – 13 pts

4th 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 3 10 – – 13 pts

5th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy 8 6 – – 14 pts

6th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 6 11 – – 17 pts

7th 4021 Steve Goacher and tim harper 14 4 – – 18 pts

8th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham 4 14 – – 18 pts

9th 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson 17 2 – – 19 pts

10th 3922 Crispin Read Wilson and Steve Brown 9 12 – – 21 pts

11th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 18 5 – – 23 pts

12th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 5 18 – – 23 pts

13th 4061 Mark Weston and Andrew Weatherspoon 7 16 – – 23 pts

14th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy 15 8 – – 23 pts

15th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 16 9 – – 25 pts

16th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarisbrick 12 15 – – 27 pts

17th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 11 22 – – 33 pts

18th 3916 Simon Redhead and Mr M J Riley 13 27 – – 40 pts

19th 3936 Jeremy Arnold and Keith Jamieson 22 20 – – 42 pts

20th 3953 Robert Hogben and Noel West 26 17 – – 43 pts

Full results available here