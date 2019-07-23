RS800 European Championship returns to Lake Garda

The RS800 fleet returns to Garda for the first time in three years for their European Championship this week.

After the first day of racing and with two races completed, Steve Wilson and Rory Hunter have 8 points and lead by 2 points from Frances and Tom Partington who are tied on 10 points with Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire.

It hasn’t taken the fleet long to migrate to their favourite hang-outs in town with Winds Bar bursting at the seams on Saturday night with the (unnecessary) excuses to celebrate ex-class chairman Chris Feibusch’s significant birthday and Rory Hunter’s silver medal at the Waszp Europeans that day.

The sailors were also dazzled by an incredible fireworks display off the waterfront providing a spectacular welcome back to beautiful Torbole.

On to the racing where Race One started in about 12 knots of Breeze.

First round the windward mark were 49erFX team Megan Brickwood and Steph Orton who straight-set towards the right and payed the price as the following boats gybed off into the bigger breeze on the left of the run.

It was Gratton and Hampshire who capitalised most on this and took the first win of the Championship.

By race two everyone had figured right was the way to go upwind and the committee boat end of the line was predictably busy. The wind had built to a solid 15 knots reaching 20 knots over by the Riva cliffs.

It was Luke McEwen sailing with Milly Boyle (on a fast learning curve on her day three in an asymmetric dinghy) who won the committee boat end and tacked off as soon as they could.

Perhaps fuelled by a rather disastrous first race they showed solid boat speed to emerge first at the windward mark and never looked challenged for the rest of the race as they pulled away from the fleet to take the win.

Behind them Joe Joyner and Will Broom relished the stronger breeze to overtake Stevie Wilson and Rory Hunter to take second.

RS800 – 2019 European Championship after 2 races

1st GBR 1215 Steve Wilson, Rory Hunter, tbc 5 3 – – 8,0 pts

2nd GBR 1234 Frances Partington, Tom Partington, HISC 3 7 – – 10,0 pts

3rd GBR 1203 Tim Gratton, Fiona Hampshire, St Catharine’s College SC 1 10 – – 11,0 pts

4th GBR 1194 Joe Joyner, Will Broom, Lyme Regis SC 14 2 – – 16,0 pts

5th GBR 961 Megan Brickwood, Stephanie Orton, Chichester YC 12 4 – – 16,0 pts

6th GBR 1144 Tom Morris, Guy Fillmore, HISC 8 8 – – 16,0 pts

7th GBR 1207 Phil Walker, John Mather, HISC 11 6 – – 17,0 pts

8th GBR 1171 James Penty, Eddie Grayson, Beaver SC 2 16 – – 18,0 pts

9th GBR 1131 Rebecca Diamond, Ed Fitzgerald, HISC 4 14 – – 18,0 pts

10th GBR 1222 Paul Jenkins, Peter Jenkins, Eastbourne Sovereign SC 19 5 – – 24,0 pts

11th GBR 1231 Hugh Shone, Hannah Tattersall, Swanage SC 13 11 – – 24,0 pts

12th GBR 1064 Chris J Haworth, Stuart Aston, Bristol Corinthian YC 6 19 – – 25,0 pts

13th FRA 1236 Gilles Peeters, Heloise Baize, SN Larmor Plage 10 17 – – 27,0 pts

14th GBR 1124 Robert Gullan, Calum Healey, HISC 7 22 – – 29,0 pts

15th GBR 1187 Geoff Carveth, Lesley Dhonau, Warsash SC 17 12 – – 29,0 pts

16th GBR 1220 Luke McEwen, Milly Boyle, Royal Lymington YC 32 1 – – 33,0 pts

17th GBR 1225 Stephen Cockerill, Sarah Cockerill, Stokes Bay SC 9 26 – – 35,0 pts

18th GBR 1188 Daniel Goodman, Debbie Clark, Stokes Bay SC 15 21 – – 36,0 pts

19th GBR 1232 Cameron Moss, Darrol Moss, Lyme Regis SC 16 20 – – 36,0 pts

20th GBR 1145 Peter Bromley, Chris Doe, Itchenor SC 18 18 – – 36,0 pts

21st GBR 1204 Martin Orton, Ian Brooks, Chichester YC 29 15 – – 44,0 pts

22nd GBR 1126 George Smith, Alice Crick, Bough Beech SC 21 24 – – 45,0 pts

23rd GBR 1121 Ben Clegg, Abi Embser-Kay, Brightlingsea SC 34 13 – – 47,0 pts

24th GBR 1139 Eddie Bridle, Ed Gibbons, Brightlingsea SC 20 30 – – 50,0 pts

25th GBR 1228 Andy Jeffries, Allyson Jeffries, Eastbourne Sovereign SC ocs 9 – – 52,0 pts

26th GBR 1043 Christopher Dodd, Bryony Meakins, Rutland Water SC 24 29 – – 53,0 pts

27th GBR 1195 Graham Williamson, Jeremy Williamson, HISC 28 25 – – 53,0 pts

28th GBR 834 Chris Matthews, Ali Hinds, Brightlingsea SC 30 27 – – 57,0 pts

29th GBR 1140 John McKelvie, David Jessop, SLYC/Schnellwurst 25 33 – – 58,0 pts

30th GBR 1241 Stephen Brown, Phil Bairstow, Ullswater YC 31 28 – – 59,0 pts

31st GBR 1198 Alex Benfield, Nick Ireland, Stokes Bay SC 26 35 – – 61,0 pts

32nd GBR 1200 Richard Smith, Ellie Smith, Wilsonian SC 22 ufd – – 65,0 pts

33rd NED 878 Tjeerd van Rij, Matthijs de Langen, KWV de Kaag 33 32 – – 65,0 pts

34th GBR 885 Chris Feibusch, Nick Jerkins, HISC dns 23 – – 66,0 pts

35th GBR 1224 Fred Lord, Louise Gale, Carsington SC 23 dns – – 66,0 pts

36th GBR 1115 Stuart Keegan, Sophie Johnston, Derwent Reservoir SC 38 31 – – 69,0 pts

37th GBR 1238 Ciaran Hurney, Mel Kwan, Oxford SC 35 34 – – 69,0 pts

38th GBR 1057 Mark Oakey, Emily Robertson, Itchenor SC 27 dns – – 70,0 pts

39th FRA 1105 Francois Bergasse, Johanne Ulrich, ACTV 36 37 – – 73,0 pts

40th FRA 1101 Alexandre Emanuel, Anne Fromentoux, ACTV 37 38 – – 75,0 pts

41st GBR 913 Adrian Howe, Fenella Williams, Oxford SC dns 36 – – 79,0 pts

42nd SUI 1180 Uwe Hoffmann, Julius Haffmann, SCH dnf 39 – – 82,0 pts