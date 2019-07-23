RS Feva Worlds – Day 2 looking like a Kiwi, Brit podium battle

Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen from New Zealand keep their lead as the 2019 RS Feva World Championships move into the second and final phase.

Cooke and Masfen (4,1,1) now have 6 points after the end of the qualification series, as the fleets are split in gold, sliver and bronze to decide the new champion.

Raulf Berry and Olly Peters (12,1,1) of Britain move into second place with 10 points, while Ralph and Kate Nevile (3,1,1) are now in third place with 12 points.

Another Kiwi pair, Josh Hyde and Zach Fong (2,4,6) are in fourth place with 13 points.



Millie Irish and Tasmyn Green (3,5,4) GBR were able to drop their day 1 OCS and fast-track from 60 to 5th place. They are leading female pair, but only 5 points ahead of Gabriella Clifton and Daisy Weston (1,2,2) GBR.

There were also some winners from further down the leaderboard, with William Pank and Sebastian Gotto (1,4,3) GBR having a good day and now in 11th, and Oliver and Mathew Rayner (1,12,9) GBR in 17th overall.

The 2019 RS Feva World Championships are taking place in Follonica, Italy.

Full results are available here in pdf