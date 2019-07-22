SailGP comes to Cowes Week

SailGP arrives in Cowes on the Isle of Wight to make its debut on European waters over 10 and 11 August, when it will serve as the opening event of the 2019 Cowes Week Regatta.

Teams made up of some of the finest athletes from Great Britain, Australia, China, France, Japan and the United States will compete in the penultimate event of the inaugural 2019 season.

Cowes SailGP is an important milestone the Great Britain SailGP Team, helmed by Olympian Dylan Fletcher, who will be looking to recover after capsizing in the New York event last month.



For the British team it will be the first time sailing in front of a home crowd and they will no doubt be seeking a race victory.

The SailGP global league comprise five short events, sailed in identical, high tech F50 multihulls, not only competing to hit sailing’s elusive 50-knot speed barrier, but also for a $1 million end of season prize.

Powered by a 24-meter wingsail and flying above the water on hydrofoils, the upgraded F50 marks a huge step forward compared to the AC50 class of 2017.

Currently, Japan – helmed by double Olympic medallist Nathan Outteridge – sits one point ahead at the top of the leaderboard from fellow Olympic gold medallist Tom Slingsby of the Australia SailGP Team.

Great Britain is currently placed third.

Following events in Sydney, San Francisco and New York, this first European event at Cowes is followed by the Grand Final in Marseille in September.

SailGP 2019 Season Current Leaderboard

1st Japan – Nathan Outteridge – 140 pts

2nd Australia – Tom Slingsby – 139 pts

3rd Great Britain – Dylan Fletcher – 106 pts

4th United States – Rome Kirby – 105 pts

5th China – Phil Robertson – 93 pts

5th France – Billy Besson – 93 pts

Related Post:

Brits wipe-out at New York SailGP day 1

SailGP Global Racing League Unveiled