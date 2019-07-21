Radial Worlds – Josefin Olsson leads into Gold Fleet series

At the end of an extended days racing at the Radial World Championship in Japan the gold / silver fleets have been decided.

Josefin Olsson of Sweden finished the five qualifcation races with eight points and a six point lead ahead of Paige Railey of the USA, with Marit Bouwmeester of Holland a further eight points back in third place.

Marie Bolou of France is in fourth tied on 24 points with Tuula Tenkanen of Finland.

Britain’s Alison Young finished the third day with a 9,4,12 score line and was finally able to discard her opening race 30th. She now sits in 9th place overall with 33 points.

Team-mates Georgina Povall and Hannah Snellgrove drop back as the discard kicked in and they were unable to maintain their opening scores.

Povall (22,13,19) is now in 19th place and Snellgrove (20,8,14) is in 27th place. All three British competitors will sail in the gold fleet from Monday.

One lucky competitor to make the gold fleet was Sarah Douglas of Canada in 56th place after carding two BFD scores in her final three races.

She finished on 90 points tied with Spain’s Ascension Roca de Togores who drops into the silver fleet.

Not so fortunate was Maxime Jonker of Holland, who despite scoring a 1 and 2 also had two BFD and ended up in the silver fleet.

The women’s six-race Gold fleet series begins on Monday with two races scheduled daily before concluding the world championship on Wednesday.

In the men’s Radial World Championship after 6 races:

Zac West (1,3,2) of Australia leads after six races with 13 points.

In second place is Simon de Gendt (33,1,1) of Belgium on 28 points, and third is Perez Guilherme (11,6,6) of Brazil tied Mark Loius (5,4,9) of Australia on 30 points.

Radial – Women’s World Championship after Q-Race 5 (111 entries)

1st SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin 8 1 2 3 5 2 – – 8 pts

2nd USA 197111 Railey Paige 14 5 5 2 2 22 – – 14 pts

3rd NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit 22 5 15 4 5 8 – – 22 pts

4th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie 24 3 1 17 24 3 – – 24 pts

5th FIN 212072 Tenkanen Tuula 24 17 4 7 12 1 – – 24 pts

6th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte 25 7 11 22 4 3 – – 25 pts

7th NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line 26 3 3 2 18 23 – – 26 pts

8th TUR 215399 Güzel Ecem 28 12 8 5 7 8 – – 28 pts

9th GBR 206251 Young Alison 33 30 8 9 4 12 – – 33 pts

10th DEN 215501 Rindom Anne-Marie 34 1 BFD 28 1 4 – – 34 pts

11th BEL 211552 Plasschaert Emma 37 21 16 1 6 14 – – 37 pts

12th NED 212980 van der Vaart Daphne 38 13 7 19 8 10 – – 38 pts

13th GRE 214958 Fakidi Athanasia 39 15 6 7 27 11 – – 39 pts

14th TUR 215494 Donertas Nazli Cagla 40 26 25 5 3 7 – – 40 pts

15th ITA 214152 Floridia Joyce 43 24 1 6 15 21 – – 43 pts

16th FRA 206297 Barrue Marie 43 2 16 13 12 39 – – 43 pts

17th POL 210786 Barwinska Agata 46 19 18 17 1 10 – – 46 pts

18th CRO 215849 Vorobeva Elena 47 26 20 1 19 7 – – 47 pts

19th GBR 212783 Povall Georgina 48 6 10 27 13 19 – – 48 pts

20th NED 213474 Akkerman Mirthe 50 33 14 3 13 20 – – 50 pts

Full results available here