Radial Worlds – Alison Young battles to retain Olympic place

Britain’s Alison Young continued her fight-back on the third day of the Radial World Championship in Japan.

With Tokyo2020 hopes as well as a World title hanging on her performance in Sakaiminato this week, Young added a ninth place to her earlier 30th and 8th place scores to finish the day in 22nd overall.

This puts her behind team-mate Georgina Povall, who is in 18th place, but the overall positions do not yet reflect the discard.

When this is taken the worst score is dropped, for Young this would remove the 30th place leaving her with 8 and 9, while Povell would drop today’s 27 and count a 6 and 10 putting the British pair neck and neck overall.

But that is to come, the discard is taken after four races are completed.

The third British team member, Hannah Snellgrove, is in 35th place with a 29,13,20 scoreline.

Overall Josefin Olsson (1,2,3) of Sweden leads with 6 points from Norway’s Line Flem Høst (3,3,2) on 8 points.

Paige Railey (5,5,2) of the USA is now in third place on 12 points, with Marie Bolou (3,1,17) of France in fourth, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland in fifth and Ecem Güzel of Turkey sixth.

Race winners in the 3rd Flight races were: Emma Plasschaert BEL and Elena Vorobeva CRO.

In the men’s Radial World Championship:

Zac West (1,3,2) of Australia leads after six races with 13 points.

In second place is Simon de Gendt (33,1,1) of Belgium on 28 points, and third is Perez Guilherme (11,6,6) of Brazil tied Mark Loius (5,4,9) of Australia on 30 points.

Radial – Women’s World Championship after Q-Race 3 (111 entries)

1st SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin 1 2 3 – – 6 pts

2nd NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line 3 3 2 – – 8 pts

3rd USA 197111 Railey Paige 5 5 2 – – 12 pts

4th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie 3 1 17 – – 21 pts

5th NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit 5 15 4 – – 24 pts

6th TUR 215399 Güzel Ecem 12 8 5 – – 25 pts

7th FIN 212072 Tenkanen Tuula 17 4 7 – – 28 pts

8th GRE 214958 Fakidi Athanasia 15 6 7 – – 28 pts

9th GER 212749 Weger Svenja 11 7 12 – – 30 pts

10th ITA 214152 Floridia Joyce 24 1 6 – – 31 pts

11th FRA 206297 Barrue Marie 2 16 13 – – 31 pts

12th BEL 211552 Plasschaert Emma 21 16 1 – – 38 pts

13th IRL 210406 Keller Aisling 16 14 8 – – 38 pts

14th NED 212980 van der Vaart Daphne 13 7 19 – – 39 pts

15th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte 7 11 22 – – 40 pts

16th ARG 213977 Falasca Lucía 6 17 18 – – 41 pts

17th FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika 2 22 19 – – 43 pts

18th GBR 212783 Povall Georgina 6 10 27 – – 43 pts

19th USA 184454 Reineke Erika 20 3 21 – – 44 pts

20th ITA 211544 Zennaro Silvia 10 9 26 – – 45 pts

21st CRO 215849 Vorobeva Elena 26 20 1 – – 47 pts

22nd GBR 206251 Young Alison 30 8 9 – – 47 pts

