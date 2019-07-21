M32 European Series – Bliksem wins Marstrand event

New York-based Dutchman Pieter Taselaar’s Bliksem won the M32 European Series Marstrand with a formidable three races to spare and a 31 point advantage.

Finishing a worthy second overall was Section 16 of Zurich-based Brit Richard Davies, first of the M32 European Series regulars.

In third place was talented match racer Joachim Aschenbrenner, with White Sound just two points behind and Inga from Sweden a further two back – after 18 races.

Ian Williams’ GAC Pindar which seemed to lack power at this event, sailing with four instead of five, finished sixth.

From here the M32 European Series edges a few kilometres north for two days of inshore racing off Stenungsund before the Tjörn Runt on 17th August.

This is followed a week later by the Pre-Worlds, the final event of the 2019 M32 European Series and the M32 World Championship both in Rival del Garda, Italy.