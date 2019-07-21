Joan Costa of Spain is WASPZ European Champion

Joan Costa of Spain successfully defended his first place in the final three races held Saturday at the WASPZ Europeans on Lake Garda.

He was closely followed by Rory Hunter of Britain, who had the best of the final day with a 2,1,2 scoreline, but just failed to catch Costa – by two points!

Bronze went to Alexander Hogheim of Norway, who tied on points with Jack Felsenthal of Australia in fourth.

Final day race wins went to Hunter, Felsenthal and James Gray GBR.

WASZP European 2019 Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races (97 entries)

1st ESP 2691 Joan COSTA ESTIARTE – – 19 pts

2nd GBR 2681 Rory HUNTER – – 21 pts

3rd NOR 2315 Alexander Dahl HOGHEIM – – 36 pts

4th AUS 2492 Jack FELSENTHAL – – 36 pts

5th HKG 2678 Calum GREGOR – – 41 pts

6th GBR 2429 Ross BANHAM – – 43 pts

7th FRA 2625 Pierre LEBOUCHER – – 44 pts

8th HUN 2581 Tamás SZAMÓDY – – 45 pts

9th NOR 2416 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 48 pts

10th NZL 2147 Mattias COUTTS – – 53 pts

11th GBR 2519 James GRAY – – 56 pts

12th GER 2604 Lennart FROHMANN – – 56 pts

13th NED 2582 Paul HAMEETEMAN – – 60 pts

14th FRA 2405 Maël GARNIER – – 64 pts

15th NED 2729 Eliott SAVELON – – 65 pts

16th FRA 2357 Alexandre FESTINO – – 74 pts

17th FRA 2358 Emmanuel TAINE – – 90 pts

18th NOR 2320 Erik KARLSEN – – 92 pts

19th GBR 2237 Daniel WELLBOURN HESP – – 94 pts

20th NOR 2324 Sivert WITH – – 105 pts

Full results available here

Related Post:

WASZP European Championship opens on Lake Garda