Oskari Muhonen and Liam Orel secure Finn youth titles

Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, has secured the U23 Finn World Championship for the Jorg Bruder Finn Silver Cup with a day to spare in Anzio, Italy.

Federico Colaninno, from Italy, won the opening race and sits in second, while Joan Cardona, from Spain is third. The second race was won by Guillaume Boisard, from France.

Liam Orel, from Slovenia also secured the U19 gold, with a huge points lead over the rest.

James Skulczuk (21,17) of Britain is now in sixth overall. Callum Dixon is in 22nd and Cameron Tweedle 15th.

Finn – U23 leading results after 10 races

1. FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 33 pts

2. ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 45 pts

3. ESP 26 Joan Cardona 47 pts

4. SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 50 pts

5. SLO 11 Liam Orel 80 pts

6. SWE 11 Johannes Pettersson 86 pts

7. GBR 81 James Skulczuk 86 pts

8. FRA 9 Guillame Boisard 89 pts

9. POL 1 Sebastian Kalafarski 91 pts

10. AUS 32 Jock Calvert 105 pts

U19 Division

5. SLO 11 Liam Orel, 80 pts

17. ITA 115 Paolo Freddi 137 pts

20. ITA 5 Roberto Rinaldi 146 pts

Full results available here