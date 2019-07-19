WASZP European Championship opens on Lake Grada

The WASZP European Championships have started on Lake Garda and after the first day Alexander Hogheim of Norway leads.
Hogheim took a cleansweep of his three flight races to lead from Spain’s Juan Costa, who won two races, by one point.
In third place is Rory Hunter of Britain, tied on ten points with Nicolai Jacobsen of Norway. Pierre Leboucher of France is in fifth place.
WASZP European 2019 Championship – Leaders after 3 races (97 entries)
1st NOR 2315 Alexander Dahl HOGHEIM 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ESP 2691 Joan COSTA ESTIARTE 1 2 1 – – 4 pts
3rd GBR 2681 Rory HUNTER 2 6 2 – – 10 pts
4th NOR 2416 Nicolai JACOBSEN 3 3 4 – – 10 pts
5th FRA 2625 Pierre LEBOUCHER 3 6 2 – – 11 pts
6th NOR 2324 Sivert WITH 7 4 3 – – 14 pts
7th GBR 2429 Ross BANHAM 4 3 7 – – 14 pts
8th HUN 2581 Tamás SZAMÓDY 6 1 8 – – 15 pts
9th GER 2604 Lennart FROHMANN 9 2 4 – – 15 pts
10th HKG 2678 Calum GREGOR 5 8 3 – – 16 pts
11th AUS 2492 Jack FELSENTHAL 6 7 6 – – 19 pts
12th NZL 2147 Mattias COUTTS 10 5 5 – – 20 pts
13th NOR 2320 Erik KARLSEN 8 5 10 – – 23 pts
14th FRA 2405 Maël GARNIER 12 7 5 – – 24 pts
15th GBR 2519 James GRAY 5 12 7 – – 24 pts
16th FRA 2357 Alexandre FESTINO 2 9 15 – – 26 pts
17th CZE 2572 Šimon MAREČEK 11 10 6 – – 27 pts
18th FRA 2358 Emmanuel TAINE 7 10 10 – – 27 pts
19th NED 2729 Eliott SAVELON 13 4 11 – – 28 pts
20th SWE 2662 Oscar ANDERSSON 8 12 – – 28 pts