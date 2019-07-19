WASZP European Championship opens on Lake Grada

The WASZP European Championships have started on Lake Garda and after the first day Alexander Hogheim of Norway leads.

Hogheim took a cleansweep of his three flight races to lead from Spain’s Juan Costa, who won two races, by one point.

In third place is Rory Hunter of Britain, tied on ten points with Nicolai Jacobsen of Norway. Pierre Leboucher of France is in fifth place.

WASZP European 2019 Championship – Leaders after 3 races (97 entries)

1st NOR 2315 Alexander Dahl HOGHEIM 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ESP 2691 Joan COSTA ESTIARTE 1 2 1 – – 4 pts

3rd GBR 2681 Rory HUNTER 2 6 2 – – 10 pts

4th NOR 2416 Nicolai JACOBSEN 3 3 4 – – 10 pts

5th FRA 2625 Pierre LEBOUCHER 3 6 2 – – 11 pts

6th NOR 2324 Sivert WITH 7 4 3 – – 14 pts

7th GBR 2429 Ross BANHAM 4 3 7 – – 14 pts

8th HUN 2581 Tamás SZAMÓDY 6 1 8 – – 15 pts

9th GER 2604 Lennart FROHMANN 9 2 4 – – 15 pts

10th HKG 2678 Calum GREGOR 5 8 3 – – 16 pts

11th AUS 2492 Jack FELSENTHAL 6 7 6 – – 19 pts

12th NZL 2147 Mattias COUTTS 10 5 5 – – 20 pts

13th NOR 2320 Erik KARLSEN 8 5 10 – – 23 pts

14th FRA 2405 Maël GARNIER 12 7 5 – – 24 pts

15th GBR 2519 James GRAY 5 12 7 – – 24 pts

16th FRA 2357 Alexandre FESTINO 2 9 15 – – 26 pts

17th CZE 2572 Šimon MAREČEK 11 10 6 – – 27 pts

18th FRA 2358 Emmanuel TAINE 7 10 10 – – 27 pts

19th NED 2729 Eliott SAVELON 13 4 11 – – 28 pts

20th SWE 2662 Oscar ANDERSSON 8 12 – – 28 pts

Full results available here