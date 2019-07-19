Radial Worlds – Rindom and Olsson top leaderboard on Day 1

Anne-Marie Rindom and Josefin Olsson top the leaderboard after first day of racing at the 2019 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championship in Sakaiminato-City, Japan.
Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom and Sweden’s Josefin Olsson both won their first qualification flight races and tie for the overall lead.
Tied in second place are Marie Barrue of France and Monika Mikkola of Finland, with in third Marie Bolou of France and Norway’s Line Flem Høst.
Defending champion, Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, is in 41st place after finishing 21st in her race.
Of Britain’s three entries . . .
Georgina Povall is 11th after a 6th place finish, Hannah Snellgrove is 57th after a 29th place and Alison Young 59th after a 30th place finish.
In the men’s Radial Championship, Kazuaki Morioka of Japan leads from Yoshimasa Koshida JPN and Guilherme Perez BRA.
Radial – Women’s World Championship after Q-Race 1 (111 entries)
1st DEN 215501 Rindom Anne-Marie – – 1 pts
1st SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin – – 1 pts
3rd FRA 206297 Barrue Marie – – 2 pts
3rd FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika – – 2 pts
5th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie – – 3 pts
5th NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line – – 3 pts
7th THA 190935 Chanyim Kamolwan – – 4 pts
7th GER 211261 Buesselberg Julia – – 4 pts
9th USA 197111 Railey Paige – – 5 pts
9th NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit – – 5 pts
11th ARG 213977 Falasca Lucía – – 6 pts
11th GBR 212783 Povall Georgina – – 6 pts
13th PER 214997 Schmidt Gutierrez Paloma Isabel – – 7 pts
13th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte – – 7 pts
15th GER 215181 Liebig Pauline – – 8 pts
15th LCA 209320 Devaux-Lovell Stephanie – – 8 pts
17th JPN 202611 Tombe Yumiko – – 9 pts
17th JPN 214976 Tada Momoko – – 9 pts
19th ITA 211544 Zennaro Silvia – – 10 pts
19th ITA 212778 Frazza Francesca – – 10 pts
