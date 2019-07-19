Radial Worlds – Rindom and Olsson top leaderboard on Day 1

Anne-Marie Rindom and Josefin Olsson top the leaderboard after first day of racing at the 2019 ILCA Laser Radial Women’s World Championship in Sakaiminato-City, Japan.



Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom and Sweden’s Josefin Olsson both won their first qualification flight races and tie for the overall lead.

Tied in second place are Marie Barrue of France and Monika Mikkola of Finland, with in third Marie Bolou of France and Norway’s Line Flem Høst.

Defending champion, Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, is in 41st place after finishing 21st in her race.

Of Britain’s three entries . . .

Georgina Povall is 11th after a 6th place finish, Hannah Snellgrove is 57th after a 29th place and Alison Young 59th after a 30th place finish.

In the men’s Radial Championship, Kazuaki Morioka of Japan leads from Yoshimasa Koshida JPN and Guilherme Perez BRA.

Radial – Women’s World Championship after Q-Race 1 (111 entries)

1st DEN 215501 Rindom Anne-Marie – – 1 pts

1st SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin – – 1 pts

3rd FRA 206297 Barrue Marie – – 2 pts

3rd FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika – – 2 pts

5th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie – – 3 pts

5th NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line – – 3 pts

7th THA 190935 Chanyim Kamolwan – – 4 pts

7th GER 211261 Buesselberg Julia – – 4 pts

9th USA 197111 Railey Paige – – 5 pts

9th NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit – – 5 pts

11th ARG 213977 Falasca Lucía – – 6 pts

11th GBR 212783 Povall Georgina – – 6 pts

13th PER 214997 Schmidt Gutierrez Paloma Isabel – – 7 pts

13th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte – – 7 pts

15th GER 215181 Liebig Pauline – – 8 pts

15th LCA 209320 Devaux-Lovell Stephanie – – 8 pts

17th JPN 202611 Tombe Yumiko – – 9 pts

17th JPN 214976 Tada Momoko – – 9 pts

19th ITA 211544 Zennaro Silvia – – 10 pts

19th ITA 212778 Frazza Francesca – – 10 pts

Full results available here

