Dragon Edinburgh Cup – Mike Budd leads into final day

After four races of the Dragon class 2019 Edinburgh Cup at the South Caernarvonshire YC, Mike Budd, Mark Greaves and Tim Tavinor have a three point lead.

Budd won the opening race and then followed it with a 4, 2, 7 scoreline to lead with 14 points.

In second place is Gavia Wilkinson-Cox with Mark Hart, Patrick Rigby and Jake Hardman on 17 points and in third are Graham and Julia Bailey, Will Heritage and Will Bedford with 18 points.

Other races winners are Martin Byrne (R2), Gavia Wilkinson-Cox (R3) and Graham Bailey (R4).

Racing was scheduled to finish on Friday 19 July, but has been shortened to finish Thursday due to expected strong winds Friday.

International Dragon – Haulfryn Edinburgh Cup 2019 after 4 races (33 entries)

1st 818 GBR Mike Budd 1 4 2 7 – – 14 pts

2nd 761 GBR Gavia Wilkinson-Cox 4 6 1 6 – – 17 pts

3rd 782 GBR Graham Bailey 6 3 8 1 – – 18 pts

4th 789 GBR Martin Payne 2 9 4 3 – – 18 pts

5th 201 IRL Martin Byrne 8 1 10 2 – – 21 pts

6th 722 GBR Mark Wade 7 10 11 4 – – 32 pts

7th 176 IRL David Williams 15 11 3 5 – – 34 pts

8th 8 POR Mike Breivik 10 16 7 8 – – 41 pts

9th 763 GBR Simon Barter 25 8 6 9 – – 48 pts

10th 793 GBR Nick Whipp 21 5 9 15 – – 50 pts

11th 636 GBR Paddy Atkinson 5 19 13 13 – – 50 pts

12th 159 IRL TM Pearson 12 12 15 19 – – 58 pts

13th 788 GBR Robert Campbell 19 15 5 20 – – 59 pts

14th 825 GBR Chip Cole 3 23 25 10 – – 61 pts

15th 696 GBR Patrick Lomax 18 17 19 11 – – 65 pts

Full results available here