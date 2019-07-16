Youth Sailing World Championships – Day 2

Things looked up for the event and for the British competitors as day 2 of the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships managed a full days racing.

In boy’s 29er, Norway’s Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty (4,4,2) have a 9 point lead from Ville Korhonen and Edvard Bremer (RET,5,11) of Finland, with Britain’s Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong (6,2,6) now in third place.

In the girl’s 29er after four races completed Freya Black and Millie Aldridge (6,10,5,2) of Britain are in third. Leading are Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis of Malta with second Berta Puig and Isabella (Bella) Casaretto of the USA.

The RS:X events got underway and leading the boy’s event is Nicolo Renna of Italy, second Fabien Pianazza of France and third Liam Segev of Israel. Fourth is Britain’s Finn Hawkins (8,2,4).

In the girl’s RS:X Linoy Geva of Israel lead after three races, second is Julia Matveenko of Belarus and third Yana Reznikova of Russia. Mollie Densley Robins (3,3,10) of Britain is in fourth place.

In the boys 420 event, Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan (2,4) of New Zealand are the new leaders.

In second are Spain’s Martin Wizner and Pedro Ameneiro (1,5) and in third the Swiss pair Achille Casco and Elliot Schick (3,6).

Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote (6,1) of Britain retain fourth place.

After three races for the girl’s 420, Madeline Hawkins and Yumi Yoshiyasu (1,7,1) take a 5 point lead from Kana Kobayashi and Natsumi Shirasu (9,5,2) of Japan. Britain’s Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton (6,3,8) are in sixth place.

The Nacra 15 fleet completed three more races, with Australia’sWill Cooley and Rebecca Hancock (5,5,4) taking a one point lead ahead of Titouan Petard and Marion Declef (4,1,5) of France.

Britain’s Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams (12,14,13) are in 14th place.

After three more races in the boy’s Radial Tytus Butowski of Poland has a 1 pointd lead ahead of Wonn Kye Lee of Singapore. James Foster (45,10,13) of Britain is in tenth place.

In the girl’s Radial Chiara Benini Floriani of Italy leads after four races, second is Spain’s Ana Moncada Sanchez and third Shai Kakon of Israel. Britain’s Matilda Nicholls improves to fifth.

Full results available here