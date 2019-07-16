Solo Nations Cup – Cumbley keeps control

As they line-up for the final day of the Solo Nation’s Cup at at the Yacht Club de Carnac in France, Charlie Cumbley has increased his lead to 5 points.

Two races on Monday saw Tim Law win the first (R6) ahead of James Boyce with Hans Duetz of Halland in third place.

Cumbley was down in the mid-twenties and in the softening breeze never recovered, finishing 27th, his new discard.

After a break ashore for the breeze to gather its strength, race 7 was started and normal service quickly resumed with Cumbley leading from start to finish, followed across the line by James Honnor, James Boyce and Richard Lovering.

These four also hold the leading overall positions going into the final day.

Cumbley has 20 points, Boyce 25, Lovering 34, Honner 36 and Law 41.

Solo Nations Cup – Leading results after 7 races (80 entries)

Full results available here (pdf)